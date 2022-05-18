COVID-19 statistics

Cases

83,477,730 in United States (525,711,483 worldwide)

Deaths

1,007,186 in United States (6,289,001 worldwide)

Arkansas

839,433 cumulative cases, 11,426 deaths; 22,195 cases in White County, including 56 active, and 292 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

