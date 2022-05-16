COVID-19 statistics
Cases
82,550,195 in United States (521,748,093 worldwide)
Deaths
999,721 in United States (6,264,999 worldwide)
Arkansas
838,684 cumulative cases, 11,418 deaths; 22,170 cases in White County, including 38 active, and 292 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
