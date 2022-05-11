COVID-19 statistics
Cases
82,141,918 in United States (519,151,423 worldwide)
Deaths
998,305 in United States (6,256,917 worldwide)
Arkansas
837,719 cumulative cases, 11,410 deaths; 22,155 cases in White County, including 38 active, and 292 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
