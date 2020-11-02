Masks will be required to participate in the Keep White County Beautiful fall countywide cleanup this week, according to Holly Pulley, assistant to White County Judge Michael Lincoln.
“Everyone must wear a mask to be able to get out of their vehicle and unload their stuff,” Pulley said. “We will be following social distancing. Proof of residency is required – something that shows you live in White County, like a water bill.”
The biannual cleanup will be held Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the White County Fairgrounds. County residents should look for signs on Davis Drive that say “Now Entering Off Landing Road.”
Among the items that won’t be accepted are televisions, but Pulley said, “If you have that kind of stuff, you can get with the sanitation department in Searcy.”
Concrete is another item that will not be taken.
“Sometime we have a problem with that, and [concerning] wood, you can bring wood but you cannot bring vegetation off of your property,” Pulley said. “You can’t rake up limbs and things like that and bring it, but they will take regular lumber. On the tires, we will take the regular-size tires but no tractor tires and they have to be off the rim.”
Chemicals, batteries, liquid paints and electronics will not be accepted either.
Items that will be accepted include white goods (appliances), scrap metal, furniture, bagged trash (roadside litter) and all paints in dry form.
“If you live in Searcy, the transfer station will take so much a year and won’t charge you, but if you don’t live within the city of Searcy, there’s no place for you to get rid of that stuff without having to pay for it, so it [the cleanup] is very popular,” Pulley said. “People look forward to it every year; they know it’s coming and they are ready for it when it gets here.”
The last Keep White County Beautiful cleanup was in May.
“We usually have them in April and October but because of COVID in the spring, it was pushed back to May and the reason it’s November is because there was just a lot of stuff going on at the fairgrounds in October this year,” Pulley said. “To keep it simple we are doing it during the first weekend of November.”
Residents will be turned away if they do not have proof of residency and a mask. Anyone dumping after hours is subject to a $1,000 fine. Anyone with questions may call the county judge’s office at (501) 279-6200 or the Searcy Sanitation Department at (501) 279-1000.
The cleanup is hosted by White County and the city of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.