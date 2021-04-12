The Riverview School District has used a survey to decide not to require students and staff to wear masks at school, events or on buses for the remainder of the school year.
Superintendent Stan Stratton reported at the School Board meeting Thursday night that 293 responses from parents and 67 from staff members were turned in on a survey concerning masks. The data from the survey led to the recommendations made to the board.
Regarding mask wearing during the school day, 52.6 percent of the parents said masks should be encouraged but not required; 23.2 percent said masks should be only required for transitions; 18.8 percent said mask should be required and 5.8 percent had “other” responses not listed.
Concerning mask wearing on the school buses, 58 percent of parents said masks should be encouraged and 42 percent said masks should required.
In staff survey responses, 55.2 percent said masks should be encouraged and 47.8 percent said masks should required. As far as wearing masks on buses, 52.2 percent of staff said masks should be encouraged and 47.8 percent said masks should be required.
Stratton said Monday that "everybody really does like" the decision that was made on masks being optional. "Those that want to wear a mask can still do so and those who prefer not to have a mask on are allowed to do that also."
However, the district has moved to encouraging masks, Stratton said Thursday night that “due to compromised-health individuals, some classrooms may need to continue wearing masks. The superintendent is authorized to implement mask requirements if needed in a classroom, building or district.”
The current preventative measures, including taking temperatures at the beginning of the school day, maintaining 3 feet of social distancing when able, encouraging handwashing as much as possible, disinfecting desks between classes and fogging the buildings at night are continuing.
Addressing indoor events, Stratton said capacity has been set at a maximum of 50 percent by using every other row with 3 feet of social distancing between family groups.
Turning to outdoor events, capacity has been set at 67 percent with 3 feet of social distancing between family groups.
Quarantine requirements are still in place at Riverview.
Riverview becomes the fourth school district in White County to remove its mask requirement since Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted his statewide mandate March 31. The Beebe, Rose Bud and White County Central school districts also have made public that they are recommending but not requiring them.
On Saturday, data from Johns Hopkins University showed that the number of new coronavirus cases in Arkansas was the lowest per capita in the nation over the previous two weeks.
The state ranked 52nd, in data that also included Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with 72.6 new cases per 100,000 residents. The average number of deaths also had fallen in the state from 7.7 per day to 3.8.
