A Marine recruiter from White County is charged with first degree felony assault against a minor. According to the affidavit for probable cause for arrest, Duncan Quade Weathers, 27, of Judsonia, met the minor at a career day event at a school in late September/early October.
Weathers contacted the minor at work, met the minor for lunch, and exchanged nude photos with the minor prior to the incident which took place in late October. The incident was discovered after the minor’s phone was reviewed by the minor’s parents.
The parents found nude images and videos of Weathers, and a photo of Weathers and the minor in the minor’s bed.
“After locating these images, the family contacted Duncan Weathers by phone to confront him. The family provided in written statements that Duncan Weathers admitted to having sexual intercourse with (the minor), and asked them not to contact authorities because he was going to commit suicide so his wife could receive his military benefits.”
Investigators with the Independence County Sheriff’s Department spoke with the parents of the minor on Nov. 28 and questioned Weathers on Nov. 29. The affidavit for arrest was issued Dec. 1.
Bond for Weathers was set at $20,000.
