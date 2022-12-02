Marine recruiter being held for felony sexual assault on minor

Weathers

A Marine recruiter from White County is charged with first degree felony assault against a minor. According to the affidavit for probable cause for arrest, Duncan Quade Weathers, 27, of Judsonia, met the minor at a career day event at a school in late September/early October.

Weathers contacted the minor at work, met the minor for lunch, and exchanged nude photos with the minor prior to the incident which took place in late October. The incident was discovered after the minor’s phone was reviewed by the minor’s parents.

