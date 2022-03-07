COVID-19 statistics

Cases

79,316,343 in United States (447,250,840 worldwide)

Deaths

959,625 in United States (6,003.925 worldwide)

Arkansas

823,532 cumulative cases, 10,724 deaths; 21,801 cases in White County, including 90 active, and 272 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Schools

Searcy (8 active, 1,102 cumulative) in Monday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.