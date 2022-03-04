COVID-19 statistics

Cases

79,225,129 in United States (442,908,189 worldwide)

Deaths

957,307 in United States (5,986,913 worldwide)

Arkansas

822,202 cumulative cases, 10,681 deaths; 21,727 cases in White County, including 90 active, and 271 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Friday

Schools

Searcy (11 active, 1,102 cumulative) in Thursday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

