COVID-19 statistics
Cases
80,039,132 in United States (486,088,355 worldwide)
Deaths
979,188 in United States (6,136,372 worldwide)
Arkansas
832,815 cumulative cases, 11,218 deaths; 22,046 cases in White County, including 33 active, and 286 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Nursing homes
Oakdale Nursing Facility in Judsonia (103 positive residents, including 1 in past 14 days, 1 active, and 11 dead; 129 positive health-care workers/staff, none in past few days, active or dead) in Monday's report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
