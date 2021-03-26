Cases
30,150,662 in United States (125,901,563 worldwide)
Deaths
548,048 in United States (2,761,997 worldwide)
Arkansas
329,695 cumulative cases, 5,583 deaths; 7,779 cases in White County, including 63 active, and 115 deaths as of 6 p.m. Friday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.