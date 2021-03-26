Cases

30,150,662 in United States (125,901,563 worldwide)

Deaths

548,048 in United States (2,761,997 worldwide)

Arkansas

329,695 cumulative cases, 5,583 deaths; 7,779 cases in White County, including 63 active, and 115 deaths as of 6 p.m. Friday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

