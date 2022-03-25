COVID-19 statistics
Cases
79,911,690 in United States (478,160,775 worldwide)
Deaths
976,467 in United States (6,112,880 worldwide)
Arkansas
832,205 cumulative cases, 11,165 deaths; 22,028 cases in White County, including 37 active, and 285 deaths as of 4 p.m. Friday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
