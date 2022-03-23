COVID-19 statistics
Cases
79,825,306 in United States (474,897,672 worldwide)
Deaths
974,235 in United States (6,102,518 worldwide)
Arkansas
831,947 cumulative cases, 11,152 deaths; 22,024 cases in White County, including 40 active, and 283 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Nursing homes
Oakdale Nursing Facility of Judsonia (103 total positive residents, 1 active, 1 in past 14 days, 11 deaths; 139 total positive health-care workers/staff, none in past 14 days, no deaths) in Wednesday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.