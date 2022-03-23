COVID-19 statistics

Cases

79,825,306 in United States (474,897,672 worldwide)

Deaths

974,235 in United States (6,102,518 worldwide)

Arkansas

831,947 cumulative cases, 11,152 deaths; 22,024 cases in White County, including 40 active, and 283 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday

Nursing homes

Oakdale Nursing Facility of Judsonia (103 total positive residents, 1 active, 1 in past 14 days, 11 deaths; 139 total positive health-care workers/staff, none in past 14 days, no deaths) in Wednesday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

