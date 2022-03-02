COVID-19 statistics
Cases
79,127,541 in United States (439,536,544 worldwide)
Deaths
954,075 in United States (5,970,952 worldwide)
Arkansas
821,236 cumulative cases, 10,611 deaths; 21,699 cases in White County, including 122 active, and 270 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Searcy (12 active, 1,100 cumulative) in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.