COVID-19 statistics
Cases
79,625,414 in United States (462,557,478 worldwide)
Deaths
967,704 in United States (6,055,959 worldwide)
Arkansas
827,709 cumulative cases, 10,999 deaths; 21,915 cases in White County, including 63 active, and 282 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
