COVID-19 statistics
Cases
79,545,044 in United States (458,677,189 worldwide)
Deaths
968,320 in United States (6,047,275 worldwide)
Arkansas
826,913 cumulative cases, 10,950 deaths; 21,888 cases in White County, including 59 active, and 277 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
