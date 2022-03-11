COVID-19 statistics

Cases

79,481,603 in United States (454,252,678 worldwide)

Deaths

966,320 in United States (6,033,880 worldwide)

Arkansas

825,653 cumulative cases, 10,864 deaths; 21,836 cases in White County, including 71 active, and 275 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday

Schools

Beebe (5 active, 525 cumulative) in Thursday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

