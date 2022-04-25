A manslaughter charge has been filed against a Bald Knob 30-year-old accused of “distributing illicit substances resulting in the death of the user,” according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, called it “a first for White County.” Jonathan Shaver was arrested Friday on a $200,000 bond after “investigations that started with overdose deaths led to the execution of search warrants, seizures of evidence and arrests, which provided probable cause for the issuance of a warrant for Mr. Shaver.”
Sheriff Phillip Miller said that “the arrest of Mr. Shaver is a significant development in the investigation, but is not the conclusion. The White County Sheriff’s Office and Searcy police continue to work with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force to develop actionable information on those that bring narcotics into White County.”
Seiders said the arrest is part of law enforcement “fighting back against the rise of unintentional overdose.”
“Unintentional overdose occurs when a person takes an illicitly obtained substance and the substance is either stronger than they expected or the active ingredients of the substance were not what they believed they were,” he said. “In popular culture this is perhaps most familiar to the public as the intravenous heroin user who dies with a needle in their arm from an unexpectedly strong dose.
“In central Arkansas, the visual is different but the result is the same. While heroin is present in central Arkansas, it pales in comparison to the use of opiates in pill form. Hydrocodone (Vicodin), oxycodone (OxyContin, Percocet), tramadol oxymorphone and fentanyl (a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine) are prescription opiates in pill form that are commonly abused either recreationally or by a patient who has become dependent. When these pills are obtained illegally, the consumer is now betting their life on the authenticity of that pill.”
He said law enforcement in the county “has worked multiple unintentional overdoses” in the past few months “in which the victim had ingested a pill or pills that, unknown to them, contained fentanyl as the active ingredient resulting in an overdose. Some of these overdoses resulted in death.”
Seiders said the investigation that led to Shaver’s arrest was related to three arrests earlier this month in Searcy because of several fetanyl overdose deaths in the county.
Seiders said that investigators with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Special Response Team and the Searcy Police Department, executed a search warrant April 7 at the residence of Christopher and Ethan Neal at 205 1/2 W. Market Ave.
“Investigators located over 100 counterfeit Oxycodone and Xanax pills during the search,” Seiders said in a news release. “These pills were made to look like common prescription drugs but instead contained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. Investigators also located digital scales, pill cutters, used doses of Narcan [also called naloxone, used to stave off opioid overdose] and $2,380 in cash.”
Christian Ethan Neal, Christopher Neal and Ashley Swindle were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, a class Y felony; maintaining a drug premises, a class B felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class D felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.