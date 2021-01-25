A Malvern truck driver who pleaded guilty earlier this month to pointing and firing a gun at two people on U.S. Highway 67/167 in White County during a “road rage” incident was given a year’s probation.
Johnny Clyde Evans, 43, received his sentence in White County Circuit Court on Jan. 11 for class D felony aggravated assault in a negotiated deal.
Arkansas State Trooper Andrew A. Lay wrote in the affidavit that he responded last May 4 to the 55 mile marker in Bald Knob for a report of an alleged assault. The tractor trailer, a 2011 Freightliner, reportedly driven by the alleged suspect had been “intercepted at the aforementioned location for further investigation.”
Evans reportedly told Lay that the incident had started about 15 miles south of the location when a truck was attempting to merge in front of his vehicle. Evans said the truck slammed on its brakes and didn’t allow him to pass, and the driver flipped him off and threw trash at his semi, Lay wrote.
Evans also reportedly denied any claims that he pulled over and confronted the driver, saying he had not stopped until being pulled over by law enforcement, or “having ever been” in possession of a firearm.
Inside Evans’ vehicle, Lay wrote that he found a black Springfield “1911” .45-caliber pistol in the overhead compartment directly above the driver’s seat with a live round chambered. The alleged victims had described the pistol as a black gun.
Evans then reportedly changed his statement, saying that the other driver motioned for him to pull over and he did pull off on the shoulder. He said that he exited his truck to “whoop his [expletive]” with the gun in his hand, Lay wrote. When the other driver reportedly got out of his vehicle, Evans said he fired one round into the ground after he saw the alleged victim “reach for something near the truck.”
Evans was reportedly asked if he had aimed the gun and responded, “No. I shot at the ground; or at least I thought I did.”
The other driver admitted that he sped up when entering the highway at mile marker 45 to get in front of Evans’ vehicle, then “slowed down, flipped Evans off and motioned for him to pull over to the shoulder after having nearly been run off the roadway by Evans,” Lay wrote.
Both of the alleged victims stated that they never got out of their vehicle after pulling over near mile marker 48. The passenger reportedly said that Evans pointed his gun at them and the driver added that they ducked before driving away “while hearing a gunshot.”
Lay wrote that there was no observable damage to the vehicle.
