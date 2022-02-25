A Bald Knob woman who uses going to the pool “to kind of heal from being the caretaker” of a cancer survivor is helping bring a national cancer research swimming fundraiser to Searcy for its first Arkansas event.
Lisa Floryshak, who is from the Northeast, said she participated in a couple of “open-water swims’ with Swim Across America, including one in the Boston Harbor, and noticed that there were none held in Arkansas.
“I asked them, ‘Hey, can we do one in Arkansas?’ and they basically said, ‘Sure, you will be the first swim in Arkansas,’” Floryshak said. “They never had one here.”
The Swim Across America fundraiser will be held next Saturday at the Searcy Swim Center, 525 Recreation Way, beginning at 9:30 a.m. On-site registration runs from 8:30-9 a.m. Registration also can be done by getting a flyer at the Searcy Swim Center and scanning the QR code or going to the website swimacrossamerica.org and looking for the heading “Find a Swim” under Arkansas.
“The only thing is that they have to register by the day before the event so that we have a checklist at the door so we can waive their pool entry fee,” Floryshak said. “They want you to register so you can be aware of cancer research. They ask maybe if you are registering, you will consider raising a few dollars. ... I would love to raise at least $10,000.”
Participants can raise money by getting others to donate to them or to a team involved. Floryshak said those who register also can complete their swim on their own time “and we’ll make sure they get any swag given out at the event. Also, there are workout challenges posted at the pool under the SAA sign.”
Founded in 1987, Swim Across America has granted over $100 million in funding.
“I have done a lot of charity events and this was one of the charity events I really, really loved because of the way the event was supported by Swim Across America,” Floryshak said. “I felt like they were really invested and what they are doing to advance cancer research and the list of beneficiaries on there are incredible.”
She said the beneficiaries included the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in Boston. “They have seen both my grandmother and my mother, so it was a good way to foster support for that hospital.” She said Swim Across America supports cancer research around the country.
“When I got to Arkansas, the love of my life that brought me down here, shortly after we moved to Bald Knob, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 nasopharyngeal cancer and he survived,” she said. “I started thinking about my days of Swim Across America again and then I been in the pool ever day to kind of heal from being the caretaker of a survivor. You know there’s a lot that goes into that caretaker status.
“The pool had become my place of comfort and meditation, and so I started thinking about Swim Across America and how I hadn’t done an event in a while and I was looking for an event and I noticed that there were none in Arkansas.”
‘Really special’
Craig Beardsley, 61, vice president of partnerships with Swim Across America, confirmed that this is the first time Swim Across America will be having an event in Arkansas. “This is really special,” he said.
Beardsley, a world-record holder in the 200-meter butterfly for three years in the early 1980s, said he got involved with Swim Across America at the end of 1987, right around when the organization was started.
“It was started by two young men, Jeff Keith and Matt Vossler,” he said. “Jeff Keith had his leg amputated right below his knees [from cancer] and his idol at the time was a young man from Canada named Terry Fox. Terry had the same thing. He ran across the continental North America before he passed away.”
He said Keith was so inspired by Fox that he “ran across the United States” in 1984.
“You can imagine how primitive his prosthetic was back then,” Beardsley said. ‘He and a group of close friends in the area [did the run] and it took him like eight months, and they raised like a couple of million dollars.”
However, Beardsley said that after they finished, “they said, ‘We’re never doing that again.’ But they got back to Connecticut and they wanted to keep it going and they actually said, ‘We’re right by the Long Island Sound, we have all this water, let’s do a swim instead.”
“Their very first year [when] they did it with a couple friends has an infamous start actually,” he said. “The boat that they had with everybody on it sank in the Long Island Sound. It had Jeff Keith’s parents on it, the camera they borrowed from the university. Everyone was OK but they never let that deter them from what they wanted to do, and right after that happened, they said, ‘We want to keep it going and do a better job with this and get it bigger.’ That’s kind of when I got involved.
“I was a competitive swimmer myself that had a lot of success in the sport and I lived in New Jersey. I had gone to the University of Florida, came back and somehow they found out my mom was a cancer survivor. My mom had breast cancer and a radical double mastectomy while I was in high school and she survived, but in the ’70s it was really scary.”
Beardsley said he told the Swim Across America organizers “absolutely” when they asked him if he wanted to get involved.
“We took it from one event to the point that we have grown now to 23 events, big open-water events,” he said. “On a good year there will be 100 pool swims around the country, and we fund close to 40 different research projects, different researchers around the country, and I think for us it has always been about funding cancer research.”
He said the organization also funds “some survivorship programs, but we fund really cutting-edge research for young investigators. Say you’re a super-smart young cancer researcher and you got great ideas but what you really need is money. You need money to fund these projects. The biggest grant write out there is the NIH [National Institute of Health], but the NIH isn’t going to fund cutting-edge research. The only way they are going to fund you is if you can show them data.
“Well, how do you get data if you don’t have money? So these young researchers are in a catch-22, and that’s where someone like Swim Across America comes in. We will work closely with oncology at big hospitals and big medical centers and they will point us in the right direction. We have a medical advisory board. We will help fund these young, research investigators.”
One of “the coolest stats” that Swim Across America has, according to Beardsley, is that every dollar used for funding those researchers turns into three additional dollars that come in from other resources. “The funding continues to help these people because the reason we have so many survivors and survivorship programs is, I feel, because you know, we have research that has gotten there.”
Another thing unique about Swim Across America, Beardsley explained is that the organization doesn’t focus on one particular kind of cancer research. “We fund everything ... from breast cancer, lung cancer, immunotherapy, pancreatic cancer, pediatric sarcoma research, because not much is done with pediatric research out there. I mean, very little funding goes to that.”
“Each dollar you raise goes to research and how important it is,” he said.
Beardsley said he looks at Swim Across America “as really a fundraising organization first that just happens to like to swim and be good at it, which is great.”
However, he said the swimming aspect “is also the thing that hinders us because when people see the word ‘swim,’ they freak out. You know, they’re like ‘I can’t swim’ or I’m not like a great swimmer and I can’t do it,’ but that’s really not the point. You can make a difference. You can volunteer. You can show up. A lot of our swimming events aren’t really swimming. We do fun events where people do other things but they just want to make a difference.”
Beardsley said he focuses on pool swims and one reason those are so important is that a lot of competitive swimmers are used to swimming in a pool where they can see the bottom, they can hang on to the wall and everything is right there.
“You’d be surprised how many Olympic swimmers hate swimming in the open water, for those reasons,” he said. “They are great swimmers but they’re like, ‘Uh! I don’t know what’s underneath me; you know, I can’t see the bottom.’”
Safety and transparency are two things Swim Across America tries to achieve, Beardsley said.
“We are just trying to take our love of the water and trying to make a difference with it,” he said. “There’s like an incredible bond that we have as swimmers. I can sit there and speak to a 90-year-old about competitive swimming or a teenager who is swimming in high school and has some questions. There is a connection that we all have.
“Swimming is kind of very unusual unto itself. It’s just a great community. We are so luck to have this connection to Arkansas now. It all just has to start somewhere. We are so excited about Searcy, the aquatic center there, the people, that state of Arkansas. For us, it’s just so exciting to connect with everybody there and I just want to thank everyone and let them know they make a real difference; everyone makes a difference.”
