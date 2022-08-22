Avery Gregersen loves the water, according to her mother, and the nearly 4-year-old child from Searcy with acute myeloid leukemia, will be heading back to the beach next month thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Jennifer Gregersen said her daughter was born in September 2018. She and her husband, Jacob, who is the Judsonia postmaster, knew before Avery was born that she had Down syndrome, but in July 2020, before she was 2, they found out she had AML.
“That was in the middle of COVID,” Gregersen said. “We were in the hospital [Arkansas Children’s Hospital] for the better part of seven months.” Jennifer said Avery, who turns 4 next month, finished her chemotherapy in seven months.
“We had a fantastic social worker at Children’s and she wanted to submit Avery for Make-A-Wish when she first was sick but she wasn’t old enough,” Gregersen said. “I think they have to be 2 years and some months before they do that. So after her birthday rolled around, she contacted Make-A-Wish and said we’d really like to do this for Avery. It was several months before they contacted us and said, ‘Hey, we want to do this for Avery and what do you all want to do for her?’
“With COVID and everything, we weren’t really sure what we wanted to do for Avery. She loves the beach. We took her last year in May after she had finished her chemo and she just loves it.”
That beach, Navarre Beach in Florida, is the same one Avery and her family will return to next month.
“She loves the water,” Gregersen said. “Anything you put in her hand, she throws. That’s just part of her little personality. So when she sees the shells come up, she picks them up and throws them back. When the tide comes in again, she picks them up and throws them back. It’s just like fetch for seashells and we don’t have to participate.”
Avery has two siblings, her sister, Scarlette, 25 and her brother, Nathan, 19, who also will be going with her to the beach. She said Avery’s older siblings entertain Avery constantly. “She’s got adults attending to all her needs. She’s just a 3-year-old. This is my third one I raised, she’s really no different.”
When the family heads to the beach, they’ll drive there, Gregersen said, and Make-A-Wish “will take care of the rental vehicle. They’ll pay for the condo. She is going to the aquarium while she’s there. They take care of that. They give her allowance for food, souvenirs and all that.”
Gregersen said Avery’s family has known about a month that she was going to have her wish to go to the beach granted.
“Since Sonic partners and sponsors Make-A-Wish, they wanted to get together and I thought they were just going to have some balloons and our immediate family that lives here in Searcy,” she said. “We didn’t know there was going to be the fire trucks and the police and the state police [Sunday at the Sonic Drive-In on East Race Avenue].
“Unity [Health] sent the helicopter and then the had the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Searcy Police Department, Arkansas State Police, the fire department, ambulance [from NorthStar EMS]. What they did is, they just all lined up. Their cars had Make-A-Wish banners on them. They really just drove through Sonic and around doing a parade for Avery. We had to turn the horns and the sirens off but other than that, she was excited and she was at Sonic so there was french fries, so finally we just settled, sat somewhere and ate french fries.”
Gregersen said she stood up and spoke, thanking everybody, probably with some tears. “I’m normally not a crier. It was just a big outpouring.”
She said Make-A-Wish “is fantastic in that way,” referring to the effort the foundation makes to put smiles on children’s faces.
“Scarlette had a friend. Her mother and I went to elementary and high school together,” Gregersen said. “Then she had a daughter and she and Scarlette were the same age. She had ALL [acute lymphocytic leukemia] ... and she died when they were 12, but she had Make-A-Wish do something for her and what she wanted was a dog, and so they got her this dog and that was just her light.
“With ALL, it’s different than AML. They have like a two-year program they are on chemo and treatment, in and out. It’s just like a much longer process and she just needed that support.”
Ashley Boreani, who lives in Newark and, with her husband, Chris, is a volunteer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, said that when children go out on their “grid” that means they are eligible to have a wish granted. “We start the process with them, getting to visit with them and determining what it is they might like to have as their wish, and then when it comes down to Reveal Day, we get to throw them a party.”
Boreani said foundation volunteers Cliff Carter and his wife, Darla, of Marmaduke, were also present Sunday for Avery’s Reveal Day, which was the first one where Boreani has “gotten to interact” with the child in the nearly 18 months she has been volunteering.
“Avery was actually our very first child we got to interact with but she is the fourth wish we have granted,” Boreani said. “We got to speak with her first and we got to interact with her. We usually get to go into homes but because of COVID, we didn’t. We had to do it via FaceTime, a Zoom meeting. So this was actually the first child and the first parents we got to speak with once we became volunteers. But because of COVID and different things that have happened, we didn’t get to do her reveal until Sunday.
“It is absolutely a blessing from God. It’s just a blessing for us to play a small part in that child and that family [getting the wish granted], just getting to see that look on their face and the joy.”
She said she and her husband volunteer because they “just wanted to be able to give a little bit back to these families and these children. It is not because we ever expect to get anything out of it other than just to see the excitement and the looks and you get attached to them.”
“They become your family,” Boreani said. “These children and their families become our families. They will send us pictures when they are there. We are actually based out of the Memphis office. Mr Cliff and his wife Ms. Darla, when our oldest daughter, Rachel, was still in college, they did a Sunday class at their home, like a church class, and that’s how she met them and that’s how she started getting involved and then she’s like, ‘Hey, Mom and Dad, we should do this,’ and then we all just did the class together.”
Boreani said May 4, they were able to grant a wish in Conway to a 4-year-old boy and his family and he was an only child. She said he died June 4. “That’s just an example of how important it is to make contact and touch bases with these families and to get to see these wishes. He did get to go on his wish, I will tell you that. His wish was to go to Disney and he did get to go to Disney, and we went to his little funeral.
“When I tell you they become your family, they become your family, like you just have the connection with these kiddos and they are so sweet.”
She called Avery the “sweetest, cutest, little angel on earth.”
