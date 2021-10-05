A Judsonia 20-year-old arrested close to midnight after the Main Street Valero gas station was robbed Aug. 28 is officially facing a class Y felony aggravated robbery charge because he was carrying a knife.
A warrant was issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Aaron Scott Masiker also included a class A misdemeanor theft of property charge. Masiker, who was preliminarily charged with robbery and theft of property at the time of his arrest, was set to appear in White County Circuit Court today at 9 a.m. for plea and arraignment.
According to affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Greg Mote, officers responded to the Valero on South Main around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 28 and were told by an employee that a white man in a plastic mask entered the store and “asked for money from the cash register.”
The man reportedly “kept one hand in and around his pocket” so the employee wasn’t sure whether he had a weapon on him, but she believed that he was carrying one. She reportedly took out the cash drawer, which had $80 to $100 in it, and he took the money and left, “walking toward the Village Square Apartments.”
Officer Haley Dinapoli had stopped a white man walking on South Main Street while she was heading to the Valero, Mote wrote. He reportedly identified himself as Masiker and “subsequently admitted that he robbed the Valero.”
A knife was found in the pocket of Masiker’s pants, Mote wrote, “as the cashier feared he had when he wanted the money from the register.”
Video surveillance reportedly confirmed the employee’s account of the robbery, and the mask and clothing used were found by the sign of the Village Square Apartments on Booth Road.
Warrants also were issued for Kevin Russell Rexroad, 47. of Searcy and Christopher Lee Cooper, 44, of Searcy on charges of class D felony theft of property with accomplice, class D felony first-degree criminal mischief with accomplice and class A misdemeanor criminal trespass (occupiable structure) with accomplice. Both were charged as habitual offenders.
According to the affidavits, an “energy well pad” on Covington Road was reported July 30 to have been damaged and “194 feet of TRCA shielded tray cable, a Rosemount 2088 gage and absolute pressure transmitter” stolen. The owner, Merit Energy, estimated that the value of the damage was $1,493.60 and the stolen items were valued at $1,610.08.
White County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Paul McIntosh wrote that Rexroad and Cooper “were developed as the suspects due to trail camera photos of both individuals during incident, physical identification of Rexroad upon warrant arrest post-incident and anonymous residents in the area at the time of the incident.”
The cable reportedly was found at a residence on Covington Road, and Rexroad was found in a wooded area across from the residence. Cooper reportedly had left the Covington Road residence before McIntosh arrived.
Rexroad remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday, and was set to appear in White County Circuit Court today for plea and arraignment. Cooper was not in jail Monday, but also was set for plea and arraignment today.
