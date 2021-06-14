A $25,000 grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will allow Main Street Searcy to make the downtown area a little more pedestrian friendly.
According to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton, the funding, which "state-certified Main Street cities are eligible for," is being used on benches and some new heavy-duty trash cans.
"What we are going to use that money for — we desperately need trash cans, desperately," Burton said. "It is not always easy to spend grant money on something like a trash can but when you think about [it], we want our downtown to be pretty and there are a lot of people, understandably, who aren't going to walk a block or two to find a trash can and they will just drop their trash."
She said having more trash cans will help control the litter downtown and it "also increases the friendliness for the pedestrians."
"It's all about being pedestrian friendly when you have a downtown district," Burton said. "We want it to be walkable. We want it to be safe. Cans are a necessary part of that.
"To go along with that we are also going to buy benches because over the years, we have seen an increase in foot traffic, so we need to add benches. We are going to coordinate the trash cans and more downtown seating."
The trash cans will be "like heavy powder-coated, commercial-grade outdoor trash receptacles," according to Burton. She said the benches will match the trash cans and will be black, powder-coated. As far as how many benches and trash cans will be added to downtown, Burton said "just as many as the money will allow."
With the increased cost "of everything today," Burton said these trashcans and benches are not an "inexpensive purchase, especially when you figure in the shipping and mounting of things and being able to get them. Everything is still kind of a little bit slower. Costs have gone up on materials so that is unfortunately passed on to the consumer, us."
Some of the $25,000 in grant funds also will be allocated for "mini-grants." Burton said the downtown revitalization fund is something that Main Street Searcy has used annually to fund small projects, such as if a downtown business district owner needs funds to pay for things like "maybe to pay for half of an awning or maybe they need exterior lighting, store signage."
"That DTR money is usually earmarked for mini-grants, so we hated to completely do away with that because a lot of the owners depend on that little extra incentive to do renovations," Burton said. "So we are going to earmark a little bit of that. I don't quite know the breakdown yet but we already have had a couple businesses requests mini-grants already."
Burton said the funding Main Street Searcy is receiving from the preservation program is "allotted annually," but "normally get a lower amount."
"However, they increased our awards last year a little bit and through lobbying efforts and ... proof that there was need within our communities for it, then they allowed us to keep that higher level,” she said.
Burton said the way the grant system works is “we use the money and we have to do quarterly reports so essentially Main Street pays for the projects and then we submit reimbursement requests to Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and then they reimburse us on the amount of the grant that we spent.”
