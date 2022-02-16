Main Street Searcy wants the city to increase its funding by $10,000.
Executive Director Amy Burton said Main Street Searcy received $10,000 a year from the city when it started in 2005. Then, it increased to $15,000 annually in 2016. However, she said among Main Street organizations in the state, there is only one other city that “supports at the same level” that Searcy does “and it’s a town of 5,000 people, so everyone else almost doubles what we get.”
The increased funding request from Burton was heard at last week’s agenda meeting of the Searcy City Council. The council is expected the request at its March meeting.
“Our focus is predominantly the Main Street district downtown, however since we have a contract of services of the city – that’s where we get our funding annually – I seem to get pulled into a lot of different projects which I am happy to do just as a community volunteer,” Burton said when asked about her organization participating in a lot of activities for the community. “I would say Holiday of Lights is probably the largest of those.”
She said although a lot of the activities associated with the Holiday of Lights, take place in the downtown area, “we also did a lot of extra stuff in Berryhill Park this year and we lit up Yancey Park for the first time, so by default, since the city doesn’t have an event planner, a community development position, I tend to get pulled into a lot of those types of projects, which I enjoy doing. It takes a village.”
Councliman David Morris said one project that he has been very thankful for over the years, has been Trick or Treat on the Square. “To me,” Morris said, “it gives the kids a place to go where they are not crossing the dark streets.”
Burton said that “Trick or Treat on the Square has gotten to the point that we have so many kids that we actually only advertise on social media. When we first started, this is one of those rare unicorns that we have so many people, we limit our advertising because it’s almost more than we can handle ...
“After 17 years of doing Trick or Treat on the Square, we see people from all around the county who come in for that. This year, we even talked to people who came in from Cabot for it. It does offer a safe place for kids for trick or treating. Additionally, we see a lot of adults, particularly senior citizens that are very appreciate of it because it puts them in a position where they don’t have to spend a lot of money on candy and they don’t have to deal with safety concerns and porch lights on/porch lights off, they just tend to come to the downtown area.”
She said the event draws between 3,500 to 4,000 children.
Burton said Main Street Searcy’s activities like Get Down Downtown and the farmers’ market are self-sufficient, and it has been able to get funds from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission for some of its events to help with the “operational burden.”
“But now is the time to look at our day-to-day operations so that we can continue procuring grants for the Legion Hut, the Rialto [Theater], infrastructure,” she said. “We have got benches [for downtown] coming in the spring. We have $15,000-$16,000 to replace all the green benches and trashcans with black-powder coated, We’re also adding new bike racks downtown.”
Morris asked Burton if the council granted more money to Main Street Searcy, could the organization maybe wait until midyear for the additional funds. Burton said that it could because the money is “something that we need going through the year, but it’s not anything that we need right now.”
“I believe the budget had already allocated our $15,000 from what we got previously, so if that’s the case, you’d be able to disperse the $15,000 and then wait until mid-year,” she said. “I heard a couple of the council members mention August for the additional $10,000; that would be fine.”
Council member Dale Brewer suggested tabling the request until the next meeting since it “is really a significant increase” and Mayor Kyle Osborne was not at February’s meeting. Osborne reportedly was in the hospital because of COVID-19, but he is recovering, “doing well and improving” Wednesday, according to the city.
“Since this is about a two-thirds increase in funding, I’d like for the mayor to be back and be a part of this,” Brewer said. “I would think if we table it until that time, that would not do away with it in any way, but I would like to have his input on that.”
Burton said that was “fine with me.”
“The mayor has been very supportive of Main Street,” she said. “I just spoke to him about mid-January about getting on the agenda for a funding increase, which he was in support of.” She noted that Councilmen Mike Chalenburg and Logan Cothern also were absent, “so if you all want to consider it and then you ask questions in between if you have any and want to bring the mayor into the discussion, I’m open to that as well.”
Council member Don Raney said he was in favor of the increase, but said he would like it back on the council’s agenda in a month or two when the mayor and everyone else was back. “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem but I just think it is the appropriate thing to do, but I’m in full support of it.”
Council member Rodger Cargile and Morris agreed.
