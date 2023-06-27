Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market: Heath LaFavers

Heath LaFavers, a nurse in Little Rock, is a worm farmer who sells castings at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market. The owner of Ozark Worm Farms outside of Searcy says the castings “are super beneficial for your garden plants.”

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Heath LaFavers spends his workdays as a nurse, but the rest of the time, he’s a worm farmer.

LaFavers, who grew up in Lavon, Texas, is one of the familiar faces at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market on the east side of the White County Courthouse square on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. He runs Ozark Worm Farms, just outside of Searcy.

