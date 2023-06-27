Heath LaFavers spends his workdays as a nurse, but the rest of the time, he’s a worm farmer.
LaFavers, who grew up in Lavon, Texas, is one of the familiar faces at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market on the east side of the White County Courthouse square on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. He runs Ozark Worm Farms, just outside of Searcy.
“The uniqueness for the farmers’ market is that we take worms and we actually feed them preprocessed materials and then as the worms move through the soil, they will make what is known as a worm casting,” LaFavers said. “Worm castings are basically the byproduct of worms and we package that material up when it’s finished and use that material in our gardens, and that is kind of our main squeeze as to what we sell.
“We sell our composting worms, not at the farmers’ market, but we’re here selling worm castings. These are super beneficial for your garden plants. You can put just a little handful at the base of your plants and water in and there’s studies that have shown you can increase root growth in your plants. If your transplanting, like baby transplants, you can have decreased transplant stress.”
He said “there’s a flavor profile” when using worm castings. “You can have benefits with that when using worm castings. It just adds a super-rich biology to your soil so more than just fertilizer for one year, you’re really benefitting your soil quality over time as well as you should see the benefits out of your plants from that.”
LaFavers said his farm is a registered worm farm at his private residence. “A lot of our customers we have online and we ship all over the connecting 48 states with composting worms, and we can ship about as big as a 25-pound bag through the mail, but I think we’re in nine different garden centers around the state. Basically from Harrison all the way down to Pine Bluff, we have shelves in the stores.”
He said to run his worm farm, “it’s just a husband and wife team doing this. My wife’s name is Erin LaFavers. We have been at this really since 2020.”
LaFavers said it started “as kind of a hobby. I am nurse actually when I’m not a worm farmer. I work in Little Rock. I’m a nurse by day and a worm farmer by the rest of the time.”
“I was just really looking for people in the area that did this [worm farming] and there wasn’t a whole lot of people that did it. I was just gaining information as I went,” he said. “Somewhere along the way, I said, ‘We can do this ourselves,’ so we formed a LLC.
“It is not as much just about the worms themselves but it’s about what they can do for you and for the planet really. I feel like as a kid I wasn’t as much interested in this but somewhere over time we have been more interested in gardening, and just more interested in sustainability and being able to do stuff for yourselves.”
He said the part he is passionate about is just that we can locate processed materials, repurpose it and turn it into something beautiful that benefits other people’s gardens and plants, and really it’s a sustainable way to garden. You’re not using a bunch of harsh chemicals. It’s a much more natural process.”
LaFavers said that while “a worm is a worm in a lot of ways, the main worm that we use, though, is the red wiggler worm, which the scientific name is Eisenia fetida.” He said they use the red wiggler “because they are a good type of worm. They are kind of hard to kill, which is good for somebody learning how to do this, and they eat about half of their weight each day in material.”
LaFavers enjoys being able to share information about his trade in his first year being a vendor at the Searcy market. “I really like being able to meet people and hear about what they are doing on their own about gardening, and a lot of people may have never heard of worm castings and so I like being able to tell them about the benefits.
“I also really like seeing those people that know what it is and how beneficial it is and there’s a local Arkansas source for this. People really light up when they hear that there’s a local way they can participate in that.”
Like any other industry, LaFavers said that there is “networking” that goes on in the worm farming business. ”It’s good to talk with different worm farmers about what’s going on and the ways that their operations are running. It’s like any industry, we’re connected.
“We’re loving what we’re doing, just out here, meeting folks and telling people about the benefits of worm castings. We are really passionate about the ways you can repurpose materials and really just do things more for yourselves. We like being able to be whatever part of that we can be.”
