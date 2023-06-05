Melinda Paiz and her daughter, Pamela Means, who both live in Searcy, get up early each Saturday to serve breakfast from their food truck at the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market.
Last Saturday was the third time for Paiz Taqueria Y Mas Tacos and More to be at the market. They hit the street for their first event in Searcy on May 5, Means said. It was parked downtown for the Searcy Beats & Eats Cinco de Mayo celebration. "We launched on a big night," Means said.
Paiz said they bought the food truck last May, but had to get "all the paperwork and everything done that we needed to get done. We bought the trailer and my boyfriend put everything in it."
Means said she thought it would only take two or three months to get ready to roll with the food truck instead of a whole year. "We got a Health Department certificate, a business license. Arkansas requires a vent hood now. We put everything in the truck. The truck was bare. We had the window, the doors and the electricity, but we put in the sink and everything."
As far as getting involved with the farmers' market, Means said she knows Main Street Executive Director Amy Burton from different events she has been involved with like Get Down Downtown, and "kind of mentioned to her that mom is doing a taco truck. And she said, 'I've been wanting breakfast, that's awesome,' and I said, 'Well, my mom wants to do breakfast.'"
Means said from their truck, they serve both breakfast and lunch. This past Friday evening, the truck was the featured food truck at the first outdoor movie in Berryhill Park for this summer's Movies Under the Stars series.
Paiz said their food truck is slowly starting to book up. "We got some [events] in October and a wedding in Batesville in November." She said they are primarily concentrating on White County for now, though.
Regarding what customers like best, Means said it is "the breakfast tacos. They are homemade tortillas and she has really awesome ranchero sauce made with bacon." At the Cinco de Mayo event, Means said the most popular items were the birria tacos and quesadillas.
Asked about the possibility of adding new menu items, Paiz said, "We're going to try to keep in simple but if I have a lot of people asking for certain things then I might look at that. We are from Hispanic [heritage] so a lot of people do ask for tongue tacos — the tongue from a cow. Typically, we call it lengua in Spanish."
Paiz said that when she was growing up, "my parents had like three restaurants. We are a very big family so we always have get-togethers and there's always food there. New Braunfels, Texas, is my hometown. I moved to Bald Knob in 1987. I moved to Searcy in 2003."
She said she gets to meet all kinds of different people when she is out working on the food truck. Means said she enjoys hearing the stories of their customers when she is working on the food truck. "I'm the one more in the window and then she [her mom] is behind the scene, but it's her gig."
Means said they are working to get the number down to three people who operate the truck, "but we have a big family so everybody just kind of jumps in and it's all hands on deck."
"I have three sisters, nieces and nephews," she said. "Mom is always cooking in general for family and friends."
Paiz said "growing up we always had kids and other kids" when it came to preparing food. She said she does almost all of the cooking but she does delegate "certain things."
However, she said the first week that they operated the food truck, they didn't have the operation down pat as far as speed of service and moving customers through the line.
"We just dived in head straight," Means said. "I mean, Cinco de Mayo was a huge event." Paiz said they wound up running out of food toward the end of the event.
"Overall, I think we did pretty good," Paiz said. "And it was a good preparation for the Fourth of July," Means added. She said they will be one of the food trucks at the Beats & Eats United We Stand event July 4 at the Searcy Events Center.
Means said operating their food truck has been "very enjoyable" so far. "We told mom for years and years we need to get a taco food truck just because everyone is always centralized at her house in eating food and she's sending home food, so it just makes sense. It was time."
