Faces of Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market: Pamela Means and Melinda Paiz

Pamela Means (left) and her mom, Melinda Paiz, in the window of their food truck Saturday, debuted Paiz Taqueria Y Mas Tacos and More on May 5 at the Searcy Beats & Eats Cinco de Mayo celebration. Now, they are regulars at the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market each Saturday morning on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Melinda Paiz and her daughter, Pamela Means, who both live in Searcy, get up early each Saturday to serve breakfast from their food truck at the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market.

Last Saturday was the third time for Paiz Taqueria Y Mas Tacos and More to be at the market. They hit the street for their first event in Searcy on May 5, Means said. It was parked downtown for the Searcy Beats & Eats Cinco de Mayo celebration. "We launched on a big night," Means said.

