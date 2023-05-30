Monte Elam of Searcy isn’t in the egg production business. His children are.
“Right now, we have laying hens so we specialize in egg production and it’s actually my children’s business,” Elam said Saturday at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market, where Kingdom Keys Farm had a booth set up. “My daughter, Maci, and my oldest daughter, Cali, get up in the morning times and they feed, they water and gather eggs.” He said they do the same thing in the evening. “It’s basically their business and they kind of run it.”
Elam said he and his family have been in the farming business for three years and currently have 48 chickens.
“Normally, they [the chickens] get about two years of production; anymore than that it kind of slacks off,” he said. On a daily basis in the spring, they will get at least one egg out of each hen every day. Maci and Cali take care of stamping and packaging the eggs in cartons.
“We actually have some goats as well,” Elam said, “but that is still in its infancy. We just have two goats and we also have a garden. We don’t have any produce at this time. It’s still growing. Normally, all of our stuff is picked a little bit later on.”
Concerning what the family gets out of working together at Kingdom Keys Farm, Elam said, “it teaches a lot of responsibility for the kiddos, which is something we want them to realize. We take a lot of pride in the product and take a lot of pride in making people happy and giving back.”
Maci added, “We get to spend time with our family, too when we are selling and stuff.” She said in order to get the chickens fed and “have time to get ready for school, we wake up about 5:40 a.m.” Cali is a high school student in Searcy while Maci attends junior high.
Cali said they also let the chickens out into a run area every day “and they have a coop that they stay in every night. I think it’s just fun to know that you’re in charge of something. You’re able to sell and be in charge of something that is living and then you watch it grow.”
She said they also “learn how to manage our money and then we also learn how much of a responsibility it is.”
The girls said they know how to tithe (10 percent) and their mom, Morgan, said they are also learning to take out a certain percentage for operating costs so they can buy a bag of feed every now and then. “They are learning if you work. you get paid and if you don’t work ...”
Cali said they “give the chickens their laying feed to help with their egg production and we give them water every day, and then sometimes we will throw their eggs back to them because eating their egg shells will make their eggs harder. We also have to feed them in the nighttime, so we do it every morning and evening. We don’t usually get any eggs in the morning but we usually get them when we get home after school.
“The chickens are really funny, Anytime they get out you have to chase them and they’re funny.”
Morgan said one thing she kind of likes is “to watch the kids have their own thing and how to figure it out and learn responsibility. It’s neat. I’ve enjoyed it.”
Monte said this is the family’s second year participating in the farmers’ market and they “absolutely” enjoy meeting the other famers.
“We actually found that our neighbor right up the road is right next to us at the market and this is the first time I have ever met him,” Monte said. “To me, it is just amazing the dedication and time and patience to put something so small into the ground and wait for it to grow and mature and everything else. And in our instance, we started out with little chicks. We actually still have a few living from three years ago.”
Cali said they have many types of chickens, including Easter eggers, Rhode Island reds, Isa browns, barred rocks, cuckoo marans and leghorns. Morgan said the barred rocks lay better in the winter and all the other chickens lay better in the spring.
The Elams’ sons are also involved in the operation. Eli is the Elams’ oldest son and he along with the other two, Aiden and Ian, attend Harding Academy. Aiden is starting to help with the chickens and Ian “is the salesman,” the Elams said.
The farmers’ market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.
