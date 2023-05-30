Kingdom Keys Farm from Searcy

The Elam family from Searcy sells eggs at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market. Daughters Cali and Maci, who are in charge of the egg-production business for Kingdom Keys Farm, go to Searcy public schools and participate in orchestra. Monte and Morgan Elam’s sons, Eli, Aiden and Ian, attend Harding Academy.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Monte Elam of Searcy isn’t in the egg production business. His children are.

“Right now, we have laying hens so we specialize in egg production and it’s actually my children’s business,” Elam said Saturday at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market, where Kingdom Keys Farm had a booth set up. “My daughter, Maci, and my oldest daughter, Cali, get up in the morning times and they feed, they water and gather eggs.” He said they do the same thing in the evening. “It’s basically their business and they kind of run it.”

