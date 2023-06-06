Ernie Price got started in farming 40 years ago because “I just like growing.”
Price, who said he farms in his hometown of Pleasant Plains, is one of the vendors at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market on a regular basis each Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. The market sets up on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.
Price said he has been participating in the farmers’ market in Searcy for 12 years. He said it is kind of fun to look forward to serving his regular customers from year to year.
As he was setting up his booth Saturday, Price told The Daily Citizen that Price Farms currently has “lettuce, turnips, corn, tomatoes, cabbage, radishes, broccoli, cauliflower and okra, peas, taters, squash and watermelon radishes – they are red in the center and they got a unique taste; it’s a more meatier taste than a regular radish.
“... More popular than any [other items] would be lettuce, collards and spring mix and squash and turnips.”
Two family members help Price with his farming: “my grandson, Aaron Bozeman, and my wife, Deneicia.” He said a challenge they are facing right now is the lack of rainfall the past several weeks.
“The drought is bad on us right now,” Price said. “We are needing water bad. If you don’t get water, you don’t get produce. We’re fixing to start watering. We have city water. I don’t have a well. It’s something we’re looking into, putting in wells. You either have water or you do without. It has been 60 days since we have had a good rain.”
He said looking at the forecast, there might be some rain coming in two weeks. He recalled drought being a problem last year, too. “If you water, you’ll recover. If you don’t, you don’t.”
Bozeman, who will be in the ninth grade at Midland High School in the fall, said he is involved in helping out around the farm year-round during the times that he can be. “I have probably been involved in farming all my life. I pick, plant and do a lot around the garden.” Bozeman said spring and summer are the busy times.
Asked what brings him the biggest satisfaction, Bozeman said, “I guess just helping out.” He said he likes helping his grandpa at the farmers’ market and plans to stay in farming, the family’s tradition.
Price said the family has 120 acres, “but we’re only farming maybe 2, 2 1/2 acres right now. We have a greenhouse coming. I plan on putting in my first greenhouse this fall and expanding from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.