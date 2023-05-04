There could be around 20 vendors gathered on the White County Courthouse square Saturday for this year's opening of the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market "if it's a pretty day," according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.

"We have a few produce vendors who will not be able to start the market yet because their stuff isn’t ready," Burton said. "We will have some vegetables. We will have a lot of plants and we’ll have fresh-cut flowers, hand-crafted items, fresh-baked goods, eggs and various other items, including soap and bath and body products.”

