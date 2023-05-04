There could be around 20 vendors gathered on the White County Courthouse square Saturday for this year's opening of the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market "if it's a pretty day," according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.
"We have a few produce vendors who will not be able to start the market yet because their stuff isn’t ready," Burton said. "We will have some vegetables. We will have a lot of plants and we’ll have fresh-cut flowers, hand-crafted items, fresh-baked goods, eggs and various other items, including soap and bath and body products.”
She also mentioned sugar snap peas and microgreens being available. However, Burton said while some may just think about “produce” being available at the market, they might not realize that “they can get USDA certified meat and herbs and jams and jellies and fresh-cut flowers. These features will be great for us.”
The market will be open from 8 a.m.-noon, weather permitting. “While we are a rain or shine market, we are watching the weather because in the event of a storm, if there was lightning for example, we would not want to put anyone at risk. Raindrops, we will be there. If it is truly a stormy morning, we would postpone the opening until the next weekend and they [customer] can check out Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market's Facebook page. We will have it [information] in multiple places.”
Burton said there will be several new vendors this year. “It takes us a few weeks to settle in to know who our regular vendors will be this season.”
The Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market runs from Saturday until Oct. 28. “That is our tentative end date,” Burton said. “Last year, we actually stopped a week prior to our end date because the weather had pretty much dried out the produce, so it was time to end it because we didn’t have much produce left at the end of the season. So tentatively [this season the last day will be on] Oct. 28th.”
She said the market has been going for more than 10 years. “We started the market down on Woodruff Street, in the parking spaces on the south side of Spring Park and then we outgrew that location so that is why we’re now on the east side of the courthouse square, between the courthouse square and First Security Bank.”
Burton said she gets a lot of satisfaction from being involved with it “because I am out there on Saturday mornings after doing my Main Street job all week so I enjoy it because I like the relationship that I have with our vendors. But we have so many great customers and I enjoy getting to see the families come on Saturday morning and it makes me happy to see how many people are supporting our local vendors, and I love to talk to people so I enjoy just being out there because I personally love the fresh food but I just love the community engagement that comes from the farmers’ market.”
She said some of the vendors, such as Price Farms, which offers "produce and honey" have been involved for years. She added, “I know at least one of our vendors will be doing a giveaway so there might be opportunities to walk away with some prizes Saturday morning at the market."
In addition, live music is planned Saturday, weather permitting, from Jimmy Rolett. Rolett said he plays a blend of Woodstock, Southern rock, classic rock and the blues.
Burton also mentioned that the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market is a “pet-friendly market" but added, "we would just say that all dogs must be well-behaved and on a leash.”
