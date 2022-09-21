Searcy dentist Dr. Beth Patterson estimates that she has eaten at Main Street Cafe almost 1,400 times, “almost every Thursday since 1995.” She was expected to miss her final opportunity this Thursday before the longtime restaurant permanently closes its doors Saturday.

The cafe, which has been in business for 31 years, has struggled to “keep up with economic changes,” it posted on social media. “It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Main Street Cafe. ... This decision has been tremendously difficult. Not only are we losing a restaurant, we are losing a family of customers. Generations of families have gathered and dined here, laughed here, cried here, even fought here.

