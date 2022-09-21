Searcy dentist Dr. Beth Patterson estimates that she has eaten at Main Street Cafe almost 1,400 times, “almost every Thursday since 1995.” She was expected to miss her final opportunity this Thursday before the longtime restaurant permanently closes its doors Saturday.
The cafe, which has been in business for 31 years, has struggled to “keep up with economic changes,” it posted on social media. “It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Main Street Cafe. ... This decision has been tremendously difficult. Not only are we losing a restaurant, we are losing a family of customers. Generations of families have gathered and dined here, laughed here, cried here, even fought here.
“Three generations of a family have owned and worked in this building. Main Street has been a daily meeting spot for most for many years, and our regulars have become part of our family. Where else can you go and the staff know you by name? Know your drink and food order before you sit down? Knows your kids names? Watched you grow up from a child, and create a family of your own. ...”
The post mentioned “several economic downfalls,” including the COVID-19 pandemic, which “took a big toll on not only us, but other small businesses alike. After using all allowed PPP [Paycheck Protection Plan] funds and federal grants along with our business sales, the struggle is just too much to keep up.”
Patterson said she and her mother started meeting at the restaurant on Thursdays in 1995, “and then I had two friends that joined us. Then I had three other friends that joined us, so we had a big table and I am the only one left. Everyone else passed away.”
“Pork chop day was my day. Thursday was pork chop day and I’ve eaten many, many, many pork chops from Main Street Cafe,” she said. “They are all my friends. I’m sorry to see them go.
Laughing, Patterson said, “I’ve eaten some 1,400 pork chops there. It’s going to be hard to find a place.”
She said that Jordan Selvidge-Jones, daughter of owner Melissa Wallace, “got the short straw, so she came and told me [that the restaurant was closing] and I was batting back tears, trying not cry. And she told me, ‘Don’t cry, because I will cry.’ She told me a couple of weeks ago.’”
Wallace said the restaurant was purchased by her mother, Marilyn Cooper, after the owner, Billy Weir, died. Cooper had worked for Weir and his daughter sold her the restaurant.
“So my mom wanted me to come join her, and that was in 1991, and so that’s how it happened,” Wallace said. “It actually used to be on Main Street [before moving to 1511 W. Pleasure Ave.]. The picture we have in the restaurant is of the original building, and I think the original owners were Ethel’s Drive-in. We were in that building I think six years and then we moved to this location. Three generations.”
Wallace, who said they are from Pangburn, said she started out working for Weir in the restaurant business when she was 15 years old. “Now, I’m 52.”
She said her mom would just come up with menu items, like the Main Street Burger. “The meat loaf was an original from years ago, but we added the Fish Friday so we’ve had the fish for 31 years. Everybody loved my mother. She is 72. She retired about 12 years ago. She cooked, she washed dishes, she waitressed. When we were in the old building, it was just me, my mom and a lady named Sue Langley, and that was it.
“My sister, Ginger Cohea, was partners with me and my mom. She worked up here until about four years ago, before she got married and moved. She also started working with me on Saturdays when she was 11 years old and I was 15. She would do my dishes for me.”
Now, Wallace is going to work with her daughter. She said Selvidge-Jones has bought Serendipity Dog Grooming and will change its name to Barks and Bubbles Dog Grooming and Spa.
“Our goal is Oct. 31st now” for reopening the grooming business, Selvidge-Jones said. “The building is being renovated,”
Wallace said Selvidge-Jones “has been wanting to do this for a couple of years and I just kind of held on to her. She knows how to dog groom. I’m just going to be the bather.”
Selvidge-Jones said she has always been a part of the restaurant and learned to make gravy and biscuits and homemade pies “just by walking by and watching. We really didn’t have recipes to go by.”
Customer service
Wallace and Selvidge-Jones agreed that Bobby Reynolds was one of their favorite customers. Selvidge-Jones said, “We have the everyday circle table that comes in ... . I call them ‘The Wisdom Table,’ because they get together and solve the world’s problems.”
Reynolds said he has been “one of their longest-time customers, even when their mother started it down on Main Street,. That was back before I retired and I was working and I would go in there about every day when they were down there on Main Street. And then when they moved out to Pleasure, I moved out there with them. They always had their daily specials, or I might get a sandwich or something. They had a good variety of things to choose from, that’s why I felt comfortable going in there about five days a week.
“I watched those girls grow up into women and watched them practically all their lives and developed really good relationships with them ... . Those girls’ momma instilled a hard work ethic in them and they worked hard the entire time they were in business and this is unfortunately the state of the times. The restaurant business is a hard, hard business to make a go of right now. I’m going to miss them and all the old men are going to be lost for a while.”
“Everybody loves my mother,” Wallace said. “My sister and I worked with our mom for over 20 years. She was the best. She made us the hard-working businesswomen we are today. My mom was the driving force that made this business so successful for 31 years. It was her dream. She made it all happen.”
Wallace said “one of her favorite people” was John Sowell, who owned Sowell’s Furniture Store. She added that Herbert “Dub” Throckmorton and Coach Gary Tackett were “our biggest cheerleaders during the pandemic.”
“I have seen a lot of people pass,” she said. “This is like our second home. We might not remember their names, but we know what they drink and what they eat. I think that’s just a waitress thing.”
Selvidge-Jones wanted to share one more customer story, about “Mr. Tom. “He used to come in every morning before he had to be moved to an assisted living care facility. He and his wife would eat in [here] every morning before she passed.
“One of my favorite memories is the first Valentine’s Day after his wife had passed, he would make me a can pf homemade candies. He told me made them every year for her and so every year after her passing, he brought me the candies. So I would get him a teddy bear with a balloon every year. He was the absolute sweetest and he will always have a place in my heart. It is the little things like this that make our customers a part of our family, and they will forever be in our hearts.”
Main Street Cafe employee TJ, who preferred to not give his last name, said, “We know the customers and celebrate birthdays with them. They get a candle with whatever breakfast they get and even for the workers here, we have birthday parties. We had a 50th birthday party here for the boss a couple of years ago.”
TJ said the business only has three employees, the owner and cook, her daughter and him. He runs the front, waiting on customers.
He said when the restaurant closes, he’ll be joining the others in the dog grooming business. “We’re still going to be together. We bought Serendipity, so we will be doing dog grooming on Main Street. Our customers are coming with us; they are bringing their dogs. I always tell them to stop by and say hi.”
TJ said Wallace “is the best boss. Everyone feels like family, even the customers. It’s a home environment, everybody is nice.”
A couple of regulars who stood out to TJ are Carl and Sherry Whitby. “They’re my twinkies. The wear everything matching, top to bottom, and they order the same thing every time. They match each other’s orders.
“I know most of the orders of my regulars before they ever sit down. I have another lady that comes and sees me for breakfast every day, Ms. Cathy Liles, she owns the theater on the square [Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave.] and she is also my neighbor, lives a couple of houses behind me. She was heartbroken” when she found out the restaurant is going out of business.
The Whitbys said they have been customers at Main Street Cafe for “probably 12 years.” Sherry Whitby said they are always treated real well. “They know what we want to drink when we come in. They know our order.” Carl Whitby said, “We just sit down and here it comes.”
“We were really sad when we heard” the restaurant was going out of business, Sherry Whitby said. “We are happy for them to move on and do something else.”
Longtime regular Bobby Jones, a Searcy resident, said, “I sure hate to see the place go.” He said he has been eating at Main Street Cafe for at least 10 years. Asked what he liked best, Jones said “that right there,” pointing to the skillet gravy near his place at the table. “I love the skillet gravy!”
Jones said he has “absolutely” been treated great as a customer at Main Street Cafe. “I normally eat here once or twice a week, breakfast, and they have a really wonderful lunch with large variety and large quantities.
Cory Duncan of Searcy said he has been a customer for 15 years and said it got to a point where the employees “got to be family. The food is good. The service is good. It’s always consistent, both service and the quality of the food. It’s sad that they’re having to close down but I understand it because of food costs and gas prices that lead to higher prices for restaurants, and sometimes you can’t keep fighting that.”
Customers Kevin and Debby Nutt said they moved to Searcy in 2014. They have been coming to Main Street Cafe “since 2014,” they said with a laugh. The Nutts said they learned about two weeks ago that the restaurant was closing.
“I was sad because it is one of those places to eat in town and we don’t have a whole lot of good, old-fashioned country cooking,” Debby Nutt said. “It’s authentic and it tastes good and is affordable.” Kevin Nutt added, “Like today when we walked in today and TJ brings us our teas, you don’t get that everywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.