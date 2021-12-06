Center on the Square is hoping a little bit of magic will help make some of its difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic disappear.
Board Chairperson Cathy Liles said Center on the Square is “just now getting back on our feet” after having to close for a year because of the pandemic. She said the community theater had one full-time staff member and had to let her go. “Because we couldn’t stay open, we shuttered it.”
Since then, “we have done one play outside in the Citizen Park area” and other city parks, she said. “We just finished ‘Shrek [Jr.],’ our first in-house, I believe. ... We are really trying to get some money in our coffers because we are all volunteers and the only money we make is on ticket sales, so if we don’t have theater then we don’t make any money. So for a year we haven’t done anything.”
This weekend, that changes some more with two “family-friendly” magic shows being featured. The shows, called “Christmas Magic,” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the theater at 219 W. Arch Ave. All proceeds go to Center on the Square. Tickets are available at centeronthesquare.ticketspice.com.
Jon Bucher, 80, is producing the shows to be performed by the Searcy Magic Society. Bucher’s wife, Susan, a longtime music teacher who retired from the Searcy School District in July, will serve as the mistress of ceremonies.
“There will be a lot of kids in the audience that will recognize her I hope,” Jon Bucher said. “She’s probably taught half the kids we know around the town.”
He said there will be six other performers, but although the group is named the Searcy Magic Society, “the funny thing is ... there are no performers from Searcy in the shows because we don’t have any members from Searcy. We have members from Brinkley, Conway, Little Rock, Augusta ... we got the former mayor of Augusta who is going to be performing for us. He’s hilarious.”
Bucher said each show will last 90 minutes with an intermission.
Adult tickets are $15, seniors $10 and $8 for students. “The theater is decorated as Christmas and we’re hoping if the ticket sales go well we can have cocoa,” Liles said. Bucher said there are also going to be balloons for the kids. “I’m getting treat bags for each child so we’re really looking forward to it.”
Bucher, who was “a severe introvert in school” when he was 14, said he accidentally got a hold of a magic book out of the school library in Wichita, Kan. “Once you get bit by the magic bug, there’s no way to cure it.”
Back when he was starting in magic while growing up in Kansas, he said, “I was not very good back then because I didn’t have any mentors. All I had was books that I could get my hands on and it wasn’t until I got out of school and grown up a little bit – I think I was 21 or 22 – and I discovered an International Brotherhood of Magician Ring in Wichita, Kan.”
He joined the Wichita branch, Ring 47, “and it went on from there because I got better and better because I worked a lot at it.
When he first started performing magic, Bucher said his first trick was done for his family. “It just so happens recently there was a magician named Jason Hudy at Harding University, just a couple of months ago, and I went to see him and it just so happens he performed a version of the very first trick I ever performed when I was 14 years old. I found that hilarious.”
When all magicians start out, Bucher said they do lots of birthday parties. “We all do birthday parties and if you get good enough, you might progress to company picnics, company things.”
He said he ended up “specializing in close-up” magic. “My very first trip to Arkansas was at the convention in Arkansas when I was a member of the Wichita club. The Little Rock club had the International Brotherhood of Magicians International Contest and they had 1,500 people come from all over the world and I entered the close-up contest which they have every year at the conventions. That year, 1975, I won.”
One of the things Bucher has done and loved since early in life is trade shows. “There’s tons of magicians who do trade shows and casino shows. My wife and I and another friend of mine performed for four years at the Merv Griffin Theater in Metropolis, Ill.. That was a blast. That was so much fun working with a professional crew and full stage.”
Bucher said with a magic club in Jonesboro “for 13 years we performed every Halloween a 90-minute Halloween show. It was great and a sellout every year. It was all these club members, none of them were professionals, they were all amateurs. The true name of an amateur is not somebody who’s just not very good, but it is somebody who loves their craft so much that they do it just for the love of doing it.”
He said the magicians who will be at Center on the Square will be glad to be performing again since many magicians have not worked for about two years because of COVID-19.
Residents need to “come to the show to open up Christmas season,” Bucher said. “It’s going to be Christmasy. Everybody there is going to take something home with them that they didn’t come with. It’s going to be fun and mysterious and Christmasy, colorful; it’s great.”
The venue holds around 100 patrons and Bucher said that is why they are doing the show for two nights.
In addition to hoping to have a full house for each show, Liles said Center on the Square is always looking for community members who want to get involved in directing, acting, sound lighting, props, stage management, run crew (backstage), set construction, hair/makeup, costumes, marketing (posters), house management, door greeters and scrapbooking.
“Searcy is fortunate to have a community theater,” she said. “It takes the whole community to make it successful. Actors, directors, tech folks, board members, costume designer, set builders, makeup folks – all are volunteers.”
Liles said that last year Center on the Square “celebrated our 20th year, I believe, during COVID.” It was going to hold a “20th shindig” but “couldn’t because of COVID.” Now, for its 21st year, it has a bit of magic up its sleeve.
