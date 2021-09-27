Losing the one-cent sales and use tax “would be devastating” to the Searcy Police Department’s fleet of patrol vehicles, according to Chief Steve Hernandez.
“We still have cars that are 10 to 12 years old that are working in patrol,” Hernandez said. “Now, compared to where we were eight years ago, we are doing a lot better with our fleet thanks to the [eight-year] one-cent sales tax [passed in 2014], but we still have a ways to go.”
“... We are just now after all these years getting caught up. It would just set us back if we didn’t have this tax.”
Searcy voters will decide Nov. 9 whether to make the 1-percent tax permanent. If not, the temporary tax would expire next June unless a different tax were to be passed before then.
According to the city of Searcy’s “master plan” for the permanent tax, $272,000 a year would go toward “police fleet needs.” In the eight-year plan, $165,000 per year was dedicated toward replacing five vehicles per year.
Hernandez noted that vehicle prices jumped up this year and “anybody that is paying attention to what is going on with vehicles right now will know that 2022 probably is going to be even worse.”
“That has something to do with it” with the difference in the amount earmarked for vehicle replacements, he said.
“Just because we are getting four or five vehicles a year doesn’t mean that we’re all driving fancy, brand-new vehicles with four or five a year,” Hernandez said. “We’ve still got vehicles that are 10 years old. I think the oldest one that is actually in patrol is a 2009, so we are looking at a 12-year-old vehicle.
“A lot of people may look at that and think, ‘Well, I’m driving a 12-year-old vehicle, that’s fine,’ but our vehicles are used for emergency operation and the last thing we want to do is have any of our vehicles fail in the middle of a call. I will tell you when I worked here in the early 2000s, I remember my car breaking down going to calls and that is something I don’t want to see for this city, for this department.
According to Hernandez, the three biggest things the one-cent tax renewal would do for the police department “is one, our fleet; two would be our retirement system – like I said many times, it is state-mandated; and three would be retaining employees.”
Questions about the police and fire department’s needs for the tax revenue were sent to Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne on Thursday, but he had not responded by deadline Monday.
The master plan has $750,000 per year going toward the state requirement of around $1.25 million for LOPFI (Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System) needs. The plan shows that the other $500,000 comes from the city’s 0.8-mill property tax and court fees and fines.
For annual staffing needs for the police department, the plan has $544,000.
“I know nobody wants to her ‘pay more’ especially in times like this. All we are doing at times is we’re training officers to go to other departments,” Hernandez said. “They are getting the training with us. They are going to the academy, going through their field training program and putting one, two years in – some people more than that. We lost officers with a lot more experience than that but they are going to bigger departments that pay more.
“Like one of the council members said, we can’t keep up paywise with Little Rock and North Little Rock, I understand that, but if we got a more competitive pay to keep people here in Searcy, then that would be very helpful. I know that’s something the tax would help do.”
The total staffing expense for the department in 2020 was $3,576,353. Starting pay is $17.31 per hour, according to Human Resources Manager Kim Gordon.
“The police work 80 hours a pay period ... . They get comp time instead of overtime pay,” Gordon said. “State law regulates some of these things. ... For police officers at 80 hours in a pay period, they do not necessarily have to get time-and-a-half comp time, but once they’ve worked 84 hours in a pay period, they do.
“So, for our police officers, they either work 80 hours in a pay period and get paid 80 hours or if they work over 80 hours, they get paid for the 80 and they get comp time for the other hours. So if they work between 80 and 84, they get time for time comp time. If they worked 84 hours, they would get 80 hours of pay and 4 hours of comp time. If they worked 86 hours, they would get 80 hours of pay, 7 hours of comp time – time for time for the first 4 hours, those last 2 hours would be time and a half which would be three hours so it would be 7 hours of comp time. So, they aren’t compensated in their pay check, they’re compensated in time. They are given comp time.”
Concerning retention, Hernandez said “you’ve got the people that were born and raised here and will never leave here. Then you got the people who are tired of working the extra job or an extra two. We have officers that work at three different places besides Searcy to try to make ends meet and a lot of them look at what do I make at Searcy with anywhere between one to three jobs, I can go to Conway or I can go to Little Rock and I can actually make what I’m making with all my jobs combined at one job.”
He said when he was a Searcy patrol officer, “I remember trying to work every off-duty job that I could work. It’s a strain on the officer, not only in their personal life but if they’re coming to work wore out because they are trying to work all these other jobs to try to make ends meet. As a city, we need to be doing better if we can.”
Hernandez said every year since the one-cent tax passed the city has been giving a cost-of-living raise, but “for years, this city didn’t do a cost-of-living raise and for years this city lost a lot of people. If we have a 2 percent this year, well, the 2 percent next year is not going to be the same, it’s going to go up a little bit.”
He said he understands that some are against any tax being passed, but “if they would kind of sit and listen and see where we are at as a city compared to other cities maybe they would understand more.”
