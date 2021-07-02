The Lonoke County deputy who shot and killed a McRae 17-year-old during a traffic stop last week has been fired, according to Sheriff John Staley.
Staley said in a video statement the deputy, who previously had been identified as Sgt. Michael Davis violated the sheriff's office policy concerning body camera usage. The shooting of Hunter Brittain on June 23 is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police at the request of the sheriff's office. Davis had been placed on administrative leave.
"You have a right to know the latest about the Hunter Brittain matter," Staley said in the video. "There's a lot of noise, misinformation, down-right lies on social media, so I will set it straight. There are two issues here.
"First, did the deputy act legally? That is up to the Arkansas State Police and the prosecuting attorney. I have nothing to do with it nor should I. That is the whole point behind an independent investigation. People who think that determining whether this deputy acted legally is somehow my decision ... don't understand the law or they are just trying to make trouble.
"The second issue is something I do have control over, whether this deputy remains employed here. Here's my decision, I'm basing it on transparency: I gave my deputies body cameras. I directed them to use the body cameras properly. Our policy says the deputy must activate the camera before encountering any member of the public while taking official action, certainly as part of any traffic stop. I reviewed this deputy's actions and have determined he did not activate his body camera in a timely way. This means there's no video of the actual shooting. We see the aftermath but not the shooting. Due to that failure, I terminated the employment of this deputy.
"Without all of the evidence, I cannot make any determination on whether the shooting was proper. It is the right thing to do to let the state police, the prosecuting attorney, independently decide."
Staley said the sheriff's office does not have dash cameras. He ended his statement by saying he recognized the seriousness of the deputy taking a life.
"I understand it makes some people angry," he said. "People in Lonoke County are good peaceful people but out-of-state activists and others who have blown up social media with irresponsible and hateful statements that has led to dozens of death threats.
"Everyone of those threats is a crime and there are investigations underway. Threatening to kill and rape us and our family members is beyond disgraceful. I thank God people in this county reject that hatred. I thank all of you for your many statements of support. The great men and women of my office continue to protect this county and will do so even in these tough times."
Reached Friday, Brittain grandmother, Rebecca Payne, who said she had been raising him the past five years, told The Daily Citizen that she had something to say about the deputy not having his body camera on but on the advice of attorneys was told she could not talk to anybody concerning the matter.
"As soon as we get to where we can, we will have some things to say for sure," Payne said.
Payne previously had said the family is trying to get a law passed that would be called "Hunter's Law" so "that when they [police] have their video cameras on, they have to be on all the time and not shut off at any point in time unless they are not on the job." She said they will be petitioning "our governor and our senators in the state and get a bill passed, a law for that."
She also said Brittain's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Beebe High School's auditorium. She noted the family's lawyers would be coming to the funeral and it has also been reported that civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to be present. The attorneys the family has hired, Benjamin Crump and Devon Jacob, also represented the family of George Floyd, who was killed by former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Chauvin has been convicted of Floyd's murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.
Family members have said that Brittain was working about 3 a.m. June 23 on his truck so he could be to his construction job at 6:00 a.m.
KATV-TV, Channel 7, reported that Jordan King, 16, who was reportedly the only other person there with Hunter at the time of the incident, told them that Brittain had worked through the night to fix the transmission on his truck so he could drive it to work and drove to Mahoney's Body Shop that was about a mile away. King reportedly said after leaving that shop, Davis pulled them over on Arkansas Highway 89; however, Brittain's truck would not go into park so Brittain got out of the truck to grab a blue oil jug to put behind the truck's tires so it would not hit Davis' car. Reportedly, King said that Davis fired without telling Hunter to stop or get on the ground. He said that it happened so fast and that not one word was said.
King also told KATV that another deputy arrived and detained him. "[He] told me to get out with my hands up and pull my shirt up and stuff, and then took me to the ground, put me in handcuffs and was dragging me around and stuff. And then I sat in back of the cop car for about three hours."
King said the Arkansas State Police showed up later and did an interview with him about what happened. King also reportedly told KATV that he doesn't know why the deputy would shoot Brittain because he wasn't carrying a weapon and didn't look threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.