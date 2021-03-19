A 38-year-old Lonoke resident who fled from law enforcement in White County in a stolen vehicle was sentenced to six years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty in White County Circuit Court.
Brandon Chad Norman accepted a negotiated plea deal to class D felony fleeing and class C felony theft by receiving March 5.
According to the affidavit written by Rose Bud Police Chief Steven Schaumleffel, the Arkansas State Police were “trying to catch up to a stolen vehicle” last May 11 on Arkansas Highway 5. Schaumleffel waited for the vehicle at the city limits near Bethesda Road. When he saw it coming, he turned on his lights and pulled into the northbound lane to try to stop it. However, the vehicle “crossed into the southbound lane and began to flee.”
Rose Bud Police Officer Dainna Bryant and White County Deputy Scott Everson gave chase, according to the affidavit, following the vehicle as it entered a gas station parking lot at the corner of state Highways 5 and 36 “at a high rate of speed estimated at greater than 40 mph” and turned left onto Highway 36.
“The vehicle was traveling in the middle of the roadway swerving back and forth,” Schaumleffel wrote. “While doing this, the suspect vehicle attempt to collide with another vehicle ... and then tried to strike Officer Bryant’s vehicle.”
Bryant performed a PIT maneuver that caused the vehicle “to spin out and come to a stop on the roadway,” but Norman then “attempted to drive down the ditch to reach the other side.” The vehicle became stuck and Norman was removed from it.
The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Sherwood.
Also receiving time in the Arkansas Department of Correction on class D felony fleeing and class C felony theft by receiving charges was Joshua W. Brown, 34, of Judsonia, who got four years after pleading guilty March 5 in a negotiated deal.
Brown fled from police in a stolen vehicle after being pulled over Dec. 14, 2019, by White County Deputy Matthew Bible. However, Brown lost control of the vehicle after entering Jackson County and wrecked. He reportedly had been driving at speeds of 103-118 mph “through posted highway construction zones.”
Brown and a passenger were taken into custody “without further incident” after he wrecked. The vehicle had been reported stolen to the Searcy Police Department on Aug. 19.
