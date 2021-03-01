The longtime former director of the Sunshine School was remembered Monday as having a passion for students with special needs.
Mary Lou Dunn, a 1966 graduate of Searcy High School and director of the Sunshine School from 1978-2018, died Saturday at age 72 after a long illness. Pat Johnson, who has worked for the Sunshine School for almost 46 years, said the school was Dunn’s heart.
Johnson said Dunn put her interest in the students and had good communication with the teachers, parents and the students. “She knew what each student needed. She loved Searcy and had the biggest heart in the world, so compassionate and giving.”
The Sunshine School got its start in 1964 under the sponsorship of the Searcy Junior Auxiliary. According to historical information from the school, it began with seven special education students attending on a half-day basis with classes taking place in a converted Army barracks on land that was leased from Searcy Public Schools. The school is currently located at 901 Airport Loop.
Adam Graham, an administrative assistant at the school for about five years, said he had heard from Dunn about the early days when the school was in a small white house that didn’t have any heat at the time. “She used to tell me they could tell if it was too cold because the water in the fish tank would get froze.”
Graham said the school has roughly around 64 students now, although the numbers have been down because of COVID-19.
He called Dunn “an awesome mentor.”
“She is the one who hired me actually so I got to work under her for a couple of years,” Graham said. “She was always a very fair person when dealing with people. She loved the students. She loved the teachers and the school. She was a part of Special Olympics and anything we had going on or she would get going on.”
Charity Morris, who works in administration at the Sunshine School for 17 years, remembered Dunn as being “incredibly passionate for students with special needs and them being able to learn and have the same rights as every other student.”
“She was firm but fair and the needs of the students were No. 1, and the staff was also well take care of by her and loved by her,” Morris said. “She showed her appreciation for her staff and that made her stand out among any other boss I’ve ever had – her fairness, her love for staff and her support of them.”
A particular memory of Dunn that stands out, Morris said, is when the school would have its Christmas party every year. “Santa comes in and sees the students and hands out gifts and when she [Dunn] announces Santa coming in, you could tell that it was almost emotional for her because she would get so excited for the students when Santa would come in and she was always right in the middle of it all.
“Christmastime is really special around here and she played the piano for our students and led a little choir, her and Ms. [Sally] Paine, our current director, did. Christmastime was always just real special to her I think. She always looked so happy during Christmas and the excitement on our students’ faces reflected on hers.”
Tina Zavala, a paraprofessional who has worked at the school for 22 years, added that “Mary Lou was a wonderful person.”
“She loved everybody and she was a wonderful director,” Zavala said. “She understood everything about the Sunshine School and the students. She always knew the right thing to say and how to help somebody if they had any kind of problems, not just with school, with anything I could go to her and she would talk to me and help me with everything.”
Linda Holleman, who has been working at the school for 31 years also felt Dunn was “just wonderful to work for.”
“Anytime that we had a problem at home or at school with a student, she would get right in the middle of it,” Holleman said. “I mean, she did not just let you take care of it. She got down and dirty. She was not afraid to get her hands dirty. I could go to her for anything; if we had a problem in the classroom, I could go to her. I knew she would be there and she would handle it.
“I just love that woman. She was the best boss. She was strong, honest, trustworthy. I mean, you could count on her for anything.”
Holleman said when she first started at the school in January 1990, “I had never worked in a school like this and my eyes were opened. That first day, Ms. Dunn took me in and showed me what to do. Every day after that I just got more comfortable with the students. She made me feel comfortable working with this population.”
Shelby King, a 28-year Sunshine School employee, said Dunn “was a fantastic person. She tried to greet every situation in a positive manner and she would try to make everybody feel loved and welcomed, wanted and needed. She was super fantastic to me.”
Teacher Renee Jackson, who has worked at the school for a total of 11 years all together, said Dunn was “a great director.”
“She was very strong and had a lot of strength. She got the job done,” Jackson said. “If she would put something in place, she would make sure things were taken care of. She was great with the kids and she was always supportive of me as the teacher whenever I felt like something needed to be done with a student or something. She would always support you and back you up. She was a great example of a strong big heart.”
“She loved the kids. I remember when I interviewed for the first time back in 2002, I think it was, she asked me a question and I said, ‘In the end when it comes down to my decision, I am usually going to go with the heart because my heart is really the one who tells me to do what I really need to do. And I think that is what got me the job because she said, ‘That’s a great answer because that is what you have to do with our type of children.”
Jackson said as far as special events that Dunn loved, there was the Sunshine School Rodeo. “It was always a great one that we all enjoyed taking our kids out to. Whenever i came, it was in Beebe. There were volunteers that would come and there would be a clown and the kids got to ride the horses and got to ride in chariots. It was just a great community thing that they did. It became really big once other schools were invited.”
Susan Ramsey, a 17-year employee at Sunshine School working as a teacher’s aide, said Dunn “was the best boss that I ever had. I went through some family tragedy and she was very supportive of me. She made the Sunshine School feel like a home, a family. She was just a great leader and brought us all together.”
Ramsey said at the first of the year, the Sunshine School would have its open house and hot dog supper.
“She [Dunn] would line us all up and tell how many years each of us had been here,” Ramsey said. “All the families knew her real well since she had been here real long and was connected to the school for so long, even before she started working here.”
Ramsey recalled that Dunn started out volunteering. “When people thought of Sunshine School, they thought of her.”
Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said it was Special Olympics Arkansas and working with the Sunshine School that got him associated with Dunn.
“It was obvious that Mary Lou had a heart for those with intellectual disabilities and this was not a job to her,” Hernandez said. “Our community definitely lost a great person.”
Betsy Bailey, school/community coordinator for Searcy School District, added, “When I think of service, I think of Mary Lou Dunn.”
“I am very fortunate to have known Mary Lou my entire life as my parents and she were longtime dear friends,” Bailey said. “As an adult, I was then able to work with her on a professional level through Searcy School District’s partnership with the Sunshine School and the Junior Auxiliary.
“Mary Lou spent her life serving others. She became involved with the Sunshine School as a volunteer teenager in the Searcy Public Schools, and she knew that working with individuals with special needs was her calling in life.
“She accepted that call and made the Sunshine School and the White County Group Home what they are today. Countless individual have earned a quality education under her leadership. Not only did Mary Lou serve her students and residents, but she also served this community through various civic organizations such as Civitan Club, P.E.O., United Way of White County and as a board member on the board of the Center on the Square, and her church. She will be dearly missed.”
