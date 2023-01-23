The White County Central School District is hoping to remain off Level 3 guidance from the state after coming off of it in the fall, Superintendent Pharis Smith said.
According to Arkansas Code Annotated 6-15-2913, Level 3 is coordinated support from the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, rather than collaborative support (Level 2) and general support (Level 1). Level 4 is directed support and Level 5 is intensive support.
Smith said the level of guidance a school district receives from the state is based on how a district scores on ACT Aspire, and his district “barely got off it. We’re hoping to keep improving and not just barely go under that number but come in way under it.”
“We talked with each of the principals in their building and they understand that we’ve got work to do and accountability,” Smith told the White County Central School Board. “As superintendent, I’m accountable for my principals and those principals are accountable to their teachers and the teachers to the students.
“We’ve got to create accountability a little bit on the parents, too. We’ve got to build that relationship so the accountability falls on some of the parents and the guardians of these students, along with the teachers, the principals and myself so we can create like our mission statement says – create caring and productive citizens. That’s our goal, that’s what we want to do.”
The school status mobile app was mentioned by Smith as having helped in the communication process with parents and guardians. “We don’t just call parents when their students are in trouble, we call to give good reports, too,” Smith said.
He said after-school tutoring at all three of the district’s campuses is helped more than 100 kids per week and the board’s decision to buy school supplies for all of the district’s student “was a great thing for the parents of this district and it was very well received and had a lot of people overwhelmed, pleased with the board allowing us to do that.”
A “top-notch focus” of new Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going to be on reading for younger students, Smith said.
“It is my understanding that they are going to start in pre-K now. They are going to build a curriculum in pre-K and her goal is to have kids reading by the end of third grade,” Smith said, adding that it is a great goal to have.
Sanders signed an executive order Jan. 11 aimed at making sure students are on track to “read at or above grade level” after finishing third grade. It notes that only 35 percent of Arkansas’ third-graders read at grade level and “a child’s inability to read sets them up for a lifetime of failure.”
The executive order called for a “kindergarten-readiness analysis for Arkansas to be completed within 90 days.”
While reading appears to be a focus of the new governor, White County Central has added drones and robotics as academic offerings, with students having been sent to competitions, Smith said.
“Not every kid is an athlete. We’ve got things in place for students to do other things, like drones and robotics,” he said. “Computer science is offered in high school. Our eSports continues to grow with chess. I believe our eSports made it to the final four this year, and that’s not just class 3A. We played Fort Smith Northside, which is a 7A school which has about 1,500 students, so that’s who beat us in the semifinals of state.”
Athletically, WCC is looking at adding golf next year and academically looking to add more college options for high school students, Smith said.
“I was excited [that] one of the first things we did when we approved the handbook, we made CTE [career and technical education] – where those students that did not choose to go the college route, that went career, technical route – to make them honor graduates also,” he said. “I didn’t think it was fair that just because they didn’t take AP [advanced placement] courses that they not be considered an honor graduate when they had a 3.5 GPA.”
Smith also told the board that with expansion money from the state,the district was able to raise the base pay for teachers from $36,000, which is the minimum, to $36,500. WCC also was able to give a retention-recruitment bonus to all district employees – $4,500 and $2,500 – through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
After emerging from an executive session at the January meeting, the board voted to extend Smith’s contract for three years. “I take pride in my work and I want White County to be the best district that it can be, not just for the students and the faculty but also for the patrons and the community. They have shown their passion for the school by passing a millage in COVID years to build a middle school and cafeteria expansion and other projects.
“For the board to come in after one year and extend me to three years, it makes you feel good as a superintendent to have that faith and trust in you to lead a district that is growing. I give a lot of credit to the previous superintendent, Mr. [Dean] Stanley, for the way he had things started, and we just continued to progress and some new things such as after-school tutoring, just things we could use with some of our federal money to help our students to reach their fullest potential.”
Concerning his contract, Smith said his salary is negotiated and he and the board have “kind of put that on hold a little bit to see what the legislative session is going to do with salaries. They wanted to treat me right. If they were going to raise my salary, they wanted to see if anything is going to happen in legislative session also for teacher salaries and certified classified salaries also.” Smith currently makes $115,000.
