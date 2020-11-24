The first monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 that was administered to a patient Friday at Unity Health-White County Medical Center “happened really fast,” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala.
The “emergency use authorization” came out on “maybe a Wednesday or a Thursday,” Lochala said, and Unity Health ordered it on a Friday and received the Bamlanivimab monoclonal antibody on a Monday, he said.
“The studies behind it are very good,” Lochala said. “They showed that it reduced the risk of hospitalization in people that are at a high risk for a severe outcome.
“It’s an IV infusion. Unity Health has set up an infusion center for monoclonal antibody over at the speciality campus. It’s about a three-hour process, one hour of which is getting the medicine and there’s another hour of observing the patient afterward for side effects.”
Within 36 hours of being treated, Lochala said the patient treated with the monoclonal antibody “felt much better.”
“It was very good,” he said. “We call it passive immunity. It’s a way to get passive immunity, and these antibodies are specifically designed to neutralize the COVID-19 virus and it reduces the amount of virus in that person. In reducing the amount of virus in that person, it reduces their risk of a severe outcome.”
Asked Monday if this treatment will be available at other hospitals soon, Lochala said it should be.
“It’s a huge step forward in COVID-19 treatment,” he said. “It’s an outpatient treatment. It’s a treatment for those who are at high risk of a bad outcome of being in the hospital or even death. Up until now, we haven’t had anything to give anybody.”
According to Lochala, it took the Food and Drug Administration about four weeks to give this treatment an emergency use authorization.
“The medicine is still experimental,” he said. “Patients need to understand, it’s been given an emergency use authorization, but it is not FDA-approved. We require the ordering physician to have an informed consent conversation with the patient and we give the patient a fact sheet saying what the medicine is, what the risks and benefits are, which is required to administer the medicine.
“I will say in the studies, there were minimal side effects. I would give it in a heartbeat for patients at high risk. If they are a good candidate and meet the specific criteria that’s been given to us by the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] then I would move forward with treatment.”
The therapy is welcomed news with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise. On Tuesday, known coronavius cases in the state again topped 2,000 (2,122) in a single day and hospitalizations remained hit a new high at 988, state officials said.
Lochala said Unity Health has seen an increase in hospitalizations, but not to its highest level since the pandemic began.
“I think right now we have somewhere in the 18 range here in the hospital now. Our most has been 24,” he said. “We continue to have capability to care for our patients with COVID-19. We have been hovering around the 20 range, plus or minus four, I would say. We might bump up to 24, we might go down to 16 or so.
“We just seem to be hovering around that 20 range, but that doesn’t count the patients that are over in the LTACH [Long Term Acute Care Hospital at the speciality campus]. There may be about 10 more over there.”
Although flu season also has started, Lochala said Unity Health is not seeing widespread cases right now, “which is a blessing. We continue to encourage people to get their flu shot.”
There is concern about a spike in virus cases over the Thanksgiving holiday, and Lochala said people should continue to follow the guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health. He mentioned wearing masks, maintaining physical distance when possible, moving outside when possible and washing hands.
“We always fear a surge in cases and hospitalizations and we just need to be prepared for it,” he said. “We have certainly seen increases in cases after holidays. This is more of an indoor holiday that Memorial Day or the Fourth of July, so there’s a little concern there.”
Concerning the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine becoming available, Lochala said the Mayo Clinic, which is a partner of Unity Health, is reviewing some COVID-19 vaccine candidates and hopes to have an endorsement of the vaccines.
“The purpose behind that is to reassure the community that independent, trusted physicians have evaluated the data and find it to be compelling and good,” he said. “So far the data they’ve seen, they reported positive things with. As vaccines come available – and hopefully they will come available over the next few weeks and months – I just really want to encourage vaccination.
“After potential vaccines have been vetted by the FDA and independently by Mayo Clinic, places like that, I would like to see a large participation in the vaccines because ultimately that’s going to hasten the end of the pandemic.”
