ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — A plan to merge an Arkansas university into another university system is moving closer to reality after receiving approval from a regional accrediting agency.
The Higher Learning Commission has approved Henderson State University joining the Arkansas State University System, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Henderson State, located in Arkadelphia, has faced financial difficulties in recent years. The school reported an enrollment of more than 3,000 students this fall.
"We look forward to continuing Henderson's rich traditions and mission of service to students as a member of the ASU System," Henderson State University Interim Chancellor Jim Borsig said in a news release. "I am confident that this affiliation will continue to strengthen Henderson, and I am grateful to the Higher Learning Commission for confirming this important step in the process."
Officials are hopeful the merger will be complete early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.