“The outpour of support from our community has been absolutely unthinkable,” said Shannon Deem Riley-Sagers, venue director at Robbins-Sanford Grand Hall in downtown Searcy, at an art event she co-hosted Friday evening with her intern, Abigail Wornock.
Looking over the 100-plus guests in the grand hall for The Local Artist Experience, Sagers said, “Oh my gosh. It’s been absolutely amazing. ... I didn’t even expect this.
“We have probably 14 total [participants] when you look at musicians and artists and then a lot of students came from Searcy High School and it’s just been amazing.”
She said she believed having an event that allows artist and musicians to share their talents with the community “is something that needs to be done. It’s all local.”
Warnock, who went to Harding Academy but now lives in Savannah, Ga., was one of the artists sharing her talent. Wornock said she is a photographer and was selling prints, at a table in the venue, that she took while in school at the Savannah School of Art and Design.
“I focus on creative portraiture that is kind of funky and weird and makes me feel things,” Wornock said Friday. “I love working with all types of people and just creating things that people haven’t seen before.
“My internship [at Robbins-Sanford] started this summer and it will end later next week because I have to go back to school soon. I grew up in Searcy but Savannah is where I live during school.”
The Daily Citizen visited with a few of the other artists and musicians who attended the event.
Bill Reems
Bill Reems, who runs After Midnight Studio in Searcy, had a table set up with his fantasy artwork. Some guests bought his art and others just stopped by to visit with him and look at his art, which included wood burning and custom illustration.
Reems, a 1979 graduate of Searcy High School, said he has been an artist for 55 years. His daughter “Cricket” is well known in Searcy for her face painting work and her booth at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market.
“My mom noticed that I was drawing on everything I could get my hands on,” Reems said of his artist experience. “I went to SAU [Southern Arkansas University] Tech in Camden. I spent two years there in the commercial art class and after that, I ended up at the Arkansas Democrat as a paste-up artist, back in the old days, and I ended up doing paste-up for them for about a year.”
He said that he also spent around a year as a photographer for Olan Mills for about a year. “The next thing really after that was I went to work for Simpson Press in Little Rock doing grocery ads and stuff, and I moved around from a lot of different printing companies just like most people in the printing business back in those days. During that time, I did a couple of small press comics back in the old days and I did some artwork for a guy in California and he would send me comic books.”
Reems works out of his studio in his house and when he is doing art just for himself, he is doing “fantasy artwork. I like doing buildings and landscapes but if it’s commission, I will do drawings.” He said he can customize art for his customers.
Regarding the level of satisfaction art brings to him as a career, Reems said, “I can’t not do it.”
As far as gatherings like the one Friday, Reems said, “I’m just now getting into it. I kind of stayed to myself for a long time, raising my kids. It didn’t give me a whole of time except to sketch a little bit. I’m home alone most of the time, got a big old art table in my kitchen and that’s where I spend most of my time.”
Reems said it seems like more younger people are starting to get involved in art in Searcy. “It’s growing,” he said. “I do this part-time. I work at the Old State House [Museum] in Little Rock. I work in exhibits. I have worked there for about 20 years and I love it. It’s the most creative atmosphere I have ever been in.”
Jo Ellis
Jo Ellis lives in Searcy and is in her sixth year of running Make.Do, a nonprofit organization in downtown. Because it is a nonprofit, “We are able to offer ‘pay what you can’ classes. So we do creative classes that are open to the public. We have a kids program and we have an adult program and then we also do private parties and free events. We try to do a lot of free events.”
Ellis said she has a kids program director, Madison Mobley, who teaches sewing and other fiber arts, such as the crochet class she is teaching now as well as some painting classes and some daytime art classes she is teaching for homeschoolers.
“What I think is the best is doing creativity, specifically with other people,” Ellis said. “It helps us one, overcome some of our own fears, and also it lets us connect with people in a way that feels more natural and genuine.”
On Friday night, as Ellis, who went to high school in Midland, Texas, was greeting people who stopped by to see her at the event. She was working on a sample for an embroidery class coming up in October.
Her website is makedocreate.org for class information. She is located at 121 N. Spring St.
Concerning the gathering that brought artists and musicians together with the public, Ellis said, “I think it’s great. It’s so easy to live our whole lives online, right? If you are an artist, you are probably in an artistic community online but then if you are a local, you’re probably buying your art from Hobby Lobby, so it’s a good way to connect people to the real people behind the work.”
Dr. Brad White
Dr. Brad White, who said he has been a practicing dermatologist in Searcy for 24 years, was one of the musicians playing at this event.
“I have been singing since I was a kid and I taught myself to play guitar in high school,” White said. “I grew up in Crossett, southeast Arkansas”. He graduated from high school there in 1987 and said he plays for weddings, at some area restaurants and at some open-microphone events around central Arkansas.
“I love music,” White said. “I’m a big music historian and love all kinds of genres of music, and I just love getting to play and sing. It’s just a passion of mine and it has been that for a long time.”
White said he led worship at church for a long time in Searcy, and there were a couple of other guys, one played drums and the other played guitar. He said they weren’t very good “but now they’re way better than me.”
