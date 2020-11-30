The annual Christmastime tradition of a living nativity being held at Searcy First Assembly of God is “definitely going to be different” this year, according to children’s pastor Mark Ferren.
The living nativity at 101 S. Benton St. will open Friday, but “we are not going to have the big cast like we normally have. It’s going to be a very scaled-down cast,” Ferren said.
“Everybody is going to have to be in the city spread out, socially distanced, so that part of it is going to be totally different,” he said. “We are not going to be able to do the hot chocolate. We are not going to be able to hand out CDs for the people to listen. It’s going to be totally, totally different.”
However, it is being held because “we still want to be able to share the Christmas story,” he said.
The times and dates for the living nativity are the next two Fridays from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the next two Saturdays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and the next two Sundays from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
This is a “drive-thru event,” Ferren said, with the gates opening 30 minutes before start time. Attendees “will get in line and we will go just as quickly as possibly.”
Ferren said a lot of the attraction has been redone and “a lot of the stuff on the backside is brand-new” because volunteers were unable to get the living nativity set completely taken down due to a “very wet spring” and COVID-19 starting. He said a lot of the items replaced were part of the original set that they were going to have to replace anyway.
“They are building a new look and changing things up,” Ferren said. “When you get in there, it’s going to definitely be different. It’s going to be a different look.”
The planning process picked back up in October, when Ferren said they decided they were still going to do the event this year.
“2020 has been a different year; times have changed but Jesus has not changed,” he said. “He’s still the same and in the Christmas story, it’s still the same. God’s love has changed not one bit. We want to share that love with the public.”
Work on the living nativity will continue until about 4 p.m. Friday, Ferren said, and church volunteers consider helping construct the set a “labor of love” for them. Ferren also mentioned that a couple of men from the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville came out recently to help with construction.
According to Ferren, visitors come from miles around, “so many different states,” to experience the living nativity. He noted that the church hears “from so many people” on how important this experience is for them and their families each year.
“I had a lady the other day say to me that she comes every single year and as she drives through and cries, she said her children laugh and make fun of her, but she said she can’t help it,” he said.
Ferren also recalled receiving a social media message about one person for whom they had made special accommodations to visit the living nativity. “She passed away this past summer and her daughter thanked us, saying this was a special memory that her mom will never forget.”
Visitors are being asked to remain in their vehicles at the living nativity. A few members of the church will be out directing traffic, but church members will not be going up to cars talking to visitors.
“That was one of my favorite parts, seeing the people and talking to them,” Ferren said. “We just can’t do it this year.”
Ferren said he also gets called from all over every year from church people who want to learn more about setting up a living nativity. “Last year a company that was coming out with a book about Christmas productions contacted me. That had pictures of our nativity and other churches, that was kind of neat.”
Around 10,000 visitors attended the living nativity last year, Ferren said, but he added that he can’t predict how many will attend this year. “But I know people are tired of being in. I am believing there will be a lot [of traffic] because it a something that is a safe thing to do. They don’t have to get out of their car. They stay in their car and it’s a very safe thing for families to do together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.