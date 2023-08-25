A Rose Bud 60-year-old is facing charges after being accused of sexual assault by a female juvenile, reportedly telling her “this is going to be our little secret.”
A warrant was issued for Terry Neal Hussman last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on two counts of class Y felony rape victim less than 14 and three counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. Hussman remained in custody in the White County jail Friday on a $350,000 bond. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Sept. 5.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Blake Ellis, the complaint against Hussman was made June 20, with the juvenile reporting sexual assault “by an adult male known to her.”
The minor reportedly said that Hussman “would grope me through my underwear” and move it aside at times to touch her private area. There also were reportedly “multiple incidents” where he performed a sex act on her and “repeatedly requested” that she perform one on him.
On July 13, Hussman met with Ellis at the sheriff’s office and reportedly admitted to touching the child’s private area “on multiple occasions” as well as performing a sex act on her “one one occasion” and having her perform a sex act on him “during a separate incident.”
Hussman also acknowledged that he understood the juvenile to be younger than teenaged at the time of the incidents, Ellis wrote.
A warrant also was issued for Fredrick Remond King, 28, of Searcy on charges of class D felony crime of video voyeurism and class A misdemeanor unlawful distribution of sexual images or recordings. King was not in custody Friday, and no court date had been set.
King reportedly recorded a video of the alleged victim “performing sexually explicit activity” without her permission. The alleged victim told Searcy police April 10 that she was made aware of the recording after “she woke up and checked her phone,” Detective Haley DiNapoli wrote in the affidavit. King reportedly “had sent this video to their mutual friend” almost a year prior to the friend sending her a Snapchat message “containing the video.”
The video reportedly had been sent to the adult male friend by King on April 16, 2022. A written statement from the witness was provided to police.
King reportedly admitted June 6 to sending the video to the adult male witness due to the witness being in a relationship with the alleged victim in June 2022.
DiNapoli wrote that she determined that “King recorded the adult female victim in a private area out of public view, where the adult female victim had a reasonable expectation of privacy and did not give consent to be recorded.”
In another sex-crimes case, Briarwood Apartments owner/manager Thomas Ray Kelson, 72, was arraigned last week in federal court.
Kelso has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of possession with intent to distribute less than 50 grams of methamphetamine. U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin said the sex trafficking charges have a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life, and the drug possession count has a maximum of 20 years.
Kelso is set for trial at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 18 in front of U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. In White County, Kelso is set for a pre-trial hearing Sept. 19 in circuit court on three counts of class A felony trafficking of persons, two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree, class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver and class A felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl, with purpose to deliver.
Kelso, who remains in custody in the White County Detention Center, was arrested April 18 following an investigation that Searcy police and the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force opened after receiving complaints about drug activity and human trafficking at the apartments, Police Chief Steve Hernandez said in April.
Search warrants were obtained for his residence, office and storage apartment and executed “at multiple addresses belonging to Kelso by CADTF with assistance from the Searcy Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas Community Corrections Intensive Supervision Program,” Hernandez said.
“During the search, multiple firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, paraphernalia and numerous electronic devices were located and seized,” he said.
The affidavit, written by Searcy Police Department Agent Laurel Sexton, shows that the search warrants executed at 303 and 305 N. Spruce St. and Apts. 1 and 9 at 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway netted “approximately 10 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, two loaded syringes, two blue M30 fentanyl-laced pills, digital scales, used and unused syringes, multiple shotguns, ammunition and two handguns.”
The investigation began, Sexton wrote, after CADTF agents “received information” that Kelso was distributing meth “from multiple locations at the Briarwood Apartment Complex.” Sexton wrote that a “confidential witness” told her Kelso “was selling drugs and exploiting female residents into performing sex acts in order to keep their power on, pay the rent or for illegal narcotics.”
Multiple witnesses were interviewed from April 11-20, reportedly confirming the information from the confidential witness. One said she was told by Kelso “she could give payment for her rent by performing oral sex.” Another said that “Kelso had her recruit women for him.” She “provided a list of women that Kelso exploited for sexual favors in her presence,” Sexton wrote.
Another witness reportedly said “Kelso exploited her” when she was homeless “by giving her an apartment to live in at Briarwood Apartments and told her that she could perform oral sex on him in lieu of rent.” A fourth said “she asked Kelso for a job to help pay rent.” After working for him for a short time, she reportedly said, “she was given a blue M30 pill,” passed out and “woke up to Kelso’s hand rubbing” her private area.
Another witness reportedly told police she was addicted to fentanyl and Kelso gave her pills as payment for helping him move out of his Belle Meade residence. She reportedly said she “nodded out” after taking the pills and woke up while “Kelso had his hand down her pants rubbing” her private area. She reportedly said it happened twice, and Kelso also “held her at this house and would not allow her to leave.”
Another witness said the second witness had “to have sex with Kelso and be at his beck and call for sex in order to pay her rent.” He also reportedly mentioned an older woman “who has to be on oxygen because she is very sick,” saying that when he walked into her apartment to visit, he saw her “performing oral sex on Kelso and she appeared distressed.”
The older woman reportedly told police that Kelso “turned off the power to her apartment” about three months earlier. He reportedly told her “you can have power if you learn to play ball.” The woman, who reportedly has an autoimmune disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, reportedly “performed oral sex on Kelso on a couple of occasions because she didn’t want her or her family to be homeless.”
Lori L. Leavell, 59, of Beebe also has been charged in relation to the case with class A felony trafficking of person with accomplice, two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree with accomplice, class C felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Leavell also remained in the custody Friday, and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Oct. 4.
The Briarwood Apartments were declared a nuisance property by the Searcy City Council and have been shuttered.
