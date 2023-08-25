A Rose Bud 60-year-old is facing charges after being accused of sexual assault by a female juvenile, reportedly telling her “this is going to be our little secret.”

A warrant was issued for Terry Neal Hussman last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on two counts of class Y felony rape victim less than 14 and three counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. Hussman remained in custody in the White County jail Friday on a $350,000 bond. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Sept. 5.

