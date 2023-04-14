A 23-year-old Little Rock woman who followed two elderly women home from the Searcy Walmart in 2021 and attacked and robbed them has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Keasia Shaniece Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of class B felony robbery and two counts of class B felony residential burglary, for which she was given the 22 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, and class D felony second-degree battery, class D felony breaking or entering and four counts of class D felony theft of property, for which she was given five years to run concurrently. One robbery count was reduced from class Y felony aggravated robbery in a negotiated deal and the two residential burglary charges also had been class Y felonies.
Thomas also pleaded guilty to two counts of class A misdemeanor theft of property, two counts of class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and two counts of class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree. She received 402 days of jail credit.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Kara Osborne, police responded to a residence at approximately 1:01 p.m. Nov. 17, 2021, where the 93-year-old alleged victim said she had been attacked by "an unknown Black female," later identified as Thomas.
She reportedly said that Thomas followed her "throughout the store as she shopped" then was "directly behind her as she completed her transaction at the checkout." Thomas reportedly followed the 93-year-old as she left the store and asked for a ride home. "When the victim refused, the two parted ways in the parking lot," Osborne wrote, with the alleged victim then going to the post office and home.
At the alleged victim's home, Thomas reportedly "entered her open garage and handed the victim her own mail from her mailbox." She then asked the alleged victim for a tissue before pushing the alleged victim inside her home. The alleged victim then was knocked down and dragged "across the hallway floor" into her bedroom, "causing injuries to both her left arm and left leg," Osborne wrote.
Thomas then reportedly emptied the alleged victim's handbag and took around $150 in cash, a credit card and a fuel card. Her cellphone and a cordless phone on the nightstand also reportedly were taken, including one being taken from the alleged victim as she tried to call for help. When Thomas left, the alleged victim called for help on another cordless phone in the house, Osborne wrote.
Information on two other alleged victims — one in Pangburn and one in Sherwood — was collected during the investigation. Thomas was identified by "several anonymous citizens" based on "a surveillance photo from a BOLO sent out by the Pangburn Police Department," which had taken "a similar report" involving Thomas around 5:02 p.m. Nov. 17, Osborne wrote. "Officers were able to acquire surveillance photos of the suspect, in Pangburn, as well as a photo of her vehicle as they investigated their case."
Pangburn Police Chief Bill Miller said the incident happened around 2 p.m. and the victim was "in her late 60s or maybe 70s."
The other alleged elderly female victim reportedly contacted Osborne the next day, saying that "a similar incident happened to her" Nov. 15. She reportedly recognized the suspect from the photo posted by Searcy police as the person who "had interacted with her at Walmart in Sherwood, and was subsequently followed home and her wallet was stolen."
Thomas reportedly also had also gotten into the woman's Cash App account and sent $200 to "Keasia Thomas." Five videos from the Searcy Walmart Supercenter's Asset Protection Department that showed Thomas following the alleged Searcy victim "in and from the store" were used to determine that the suspect was the same in all three incidents.
Thomas was arrested in January 2022 in Cape Girardeau County, Mo., on theft charges.
In other felony cases resolved in White County Circuit Court last month:
- Timothy J. Thomas of Romance was given six years of probation after pleading guilty to class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree.
- Nicholas Joseph Thompson of Judsonia was sentenced to four years in the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty to class B felony robbery and class A misdemeanor theft of property. His robbery charge was reduced from class Y felony aggravated robbery in a negotiated deal.
- Dolton Taylor Whited of Vilonia was given six years of probation after pleading guilty to class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, class D felony theft by receiving, class B felony forgery and class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot.
- Sandy Michelle Williford of Lonoke was given four years of probation after pleading guilty to class D felony lottery fraud.
- Daniel Chad Woodruff of Bald Knob was sentenced to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty to class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, two counts of class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale meth, class D felony breaking or entering, two counts of class D felony theft of property, class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, and class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.