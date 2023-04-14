A 23-year-old Little Rock woman who followed two elderly women home from the Searcy Walmart in 2021 and attacked and robbed them has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Keasia Shaniece Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of class B felony robbery and two counts of class B felony residential burglary, for which she was given the 22 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, and class D felony second-degree battery, class D felony breaking or entering and four counts of class D felony theft of property, for which she was given five years to run concurrently. One robbery count was reduced from class Y felony aggravated robbery in a negotiated deal and the two residential burglary charges also had been class Y felonies.

