A Little Rock 18-year-old was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 13 and U.S. 67/167 in McRae on Wednesday.
According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas State Police, a 2021 Ford F-250 was heading south on Highway 13 and a 1999 Ford Taurus was turning left onto the highway from the Exit 35 northbound off ramp. The Ford Taurus, driven by Cormya Murray, reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign and her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by the front of the the F-250, killing Murray.
Trooper Quinton Maag’s report said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, which was 6:54 p.m.
