Roadway management presentation

Candler McCollum, founder and chief executive officer of Roadway Management Technologies in Little Rock, makes a presentation during a meeting with city officials before the start of the Searcy City Council agenda meeting on Thursday at City Hall.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

A company that analyzes roadways for a preservation-based approach that it says studies show can extend the life cycle of a road up to about 40 percent spoke to city officials Thursday night before the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting.

City Engineer Mark Lane said “the really neat thing” from his perspective that Roadway Management Technologies in Little Rock does is “operational analysis.” The total yearly cost of its services would come to $59,370.

