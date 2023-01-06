A company that analyzes roadways for a preservation-based approach that it says studies show can extend the life cycle of a road up to about 40 percent spoke to city officials Thursday night before the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting.
City Engineer Mark Lane said “the really neat thing” from his perspective that Roadway Management Technologies in Little Rock does is “operational analysis.” The total yearly cost of its services would come to $59,370.
Candler McCollum, founder and chief executive officer of Roadway Management Technologies, said his company is really designed around increasing or creating efficiencies within local governments, whether it is city, county or state government. “We are a company that is really focused on transparency and data, automated data collection, and then processing that data into a useful format.”
He said his company developed a hardware system that it mounts on the fleet vehicles of the government agencies that it services. “What this system does, McCollum said, “as those vehicles are traveling up and down the road going about their normal daily routine, we are passively collecting all the pavement condition data.”
He said that means there is no interaction required by the driver of that vehicle, but the cameras let the company go in and look at the road network as a whole and see what the current condition of the pavement or every road in the network looks like on any given day.
“The real value in our system comes from our ability to monitor the trends in data of deterioration within road networks,” McCollum said. He mentioned that this helps with understanding how quickly roads in the particular network are deteriorating and what the monetary value is to fix them.
“We’ve got kind of a national crisis with regard to our road systems,” he said. “Our roads are failing faster than we can repair them or faster that the budget will allow us to repair them from a mill and overlay perspective.”
He said his company is a simple and seamless transition from a “worst-first approach” to a preservation-based approach. He said the Federal Highway Administration has done a number of case studies that show what a properly implemented preservation-based approach can do for the life cycle of the road.
McCollum showed a demo of the city of Cabot, an existing contract the company has. It had a color-coded scale of pavement conditions from green to red. Green was the color for the best roads and red was the color for the worst roads. Pins on the map showed open work orders the city had on particular areas. There was a live view of pavement conditions across the city.
“This map is updating every night at midnight,” he said. “When they park that vehicle at the end of the day, it uploads all that data to the cloud.” He said the information is processed into “a refreshed map.”
One example that McCollum used was that if a tree fell across a road at night, a task could be created in the system to notify whoever needed to know about it. The pin would be red for “high priority” if that was the option chosen.
The company has a version of its system that equips vehicles with dash cameras to take photos every 75 feet every time a vehicle travels a road. Those are stored in increments of 30 days.
The breakdown of the cost was: Real-time Pavement Performance Analytics $15,000; Road Imaging $11,250; Work Order Management Standard Base License $12,000; Work Order Management Standard Per User License $120 unit price, $1,920 annual price; and Fleet Management Per Vehicle License, $240 unit price and $19,200 annual price.
Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson asked if this service would be available to other departments in the city. McCollum said it just depends how far the city wanted to go with the services.
With “the conversations that we’ve had,” McCollum said, “it seems like the state is going to be very favorable to those [cities] that are helping to provide data back to them when it comes to state turn-back funding as well.”
The city currently uses state funding and city resources for a yearly street paving program where Lane and the council put together a list of streets in need of paving. In October, the council approved spending up to $1.5 million on its 2022 project.
