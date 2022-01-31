A 28-year-old Little Rock man accused of firing shots the morning of Dec. 27 near an apartment complex on South Pecan Street officially has been charged,
A warrant was issued last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Charles Travis Campbell on charges of class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons.
When Searcy officers responded to the area, they were flagged down by a resident of the apartment complex who reportedly said that Campbell “had fired off some shots from a gun and then ran off.” The area was searched and two .45-caliber bullet casings were found “directly behind” the resident’s apartment.
A nearby resident told the officers that Campbell had stolen her smartphone “because she refused to give him a cigarette,” Detective Kendall Samuel wrote in the affidavit. He then reportedly fired off the shots and ran into the apartment of the resident who had flagged down police, going in through the back door.
Campbell was found in an upstairs apartment, Samuel wrote. The resident of that apartment reportedly said she “had just woken up and found Campbell in her bathroom.” She added that he “had no right to be there and was not invited.”
A .45-caliber pistol was reportedly found in his possession along with the missing smartphone. A sentencing order Samuel wrote that Campbell obtained showed that he was a felon.
Campbell is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning for plea and arraignment. He remained in custody at the White County Detention Center on Monday. Campbell was preliminarily charged with criminal trespass, possession of firearms by certain persons, residential burglary and theft of property when he was arrested. Searcy police at the time said that he was from Judsonia.
A warrant also was issued for Stuart William Cavender, 56, of Beebe on two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and two counts class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Cavender reportedly “had been drinking and taking medication” last Sept. 4 before becoming angry and chasing after an alleged victim with a pistol he grabbed off the refrigerator.
The alleged victim reportedly barricaded himself into a room and held the door closed with his foot as Cavender “struck the door multiple times with the firearm.” Cavender then reportedly pointed the weapon at a second alleged victim and “told her he was going to kill her also.”
Cavender’s father reportedly was able to get the firearm away from him, and Cavender reportedly admitted to drinking before the altercation.
No court appearance has been set in the case, and Cavender was not in custody in White County on Monday.
A warrant also was issued for Kaliah Enriquez, 20, 5800 block of Castle Brook Drive in San Antonio on a charge of class C felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger. She is set to appear in court Tuesday and remained in custody Monday.
Enriquez reportedly fled from a White County deputy Dec. 31 after he radared her vehicle going 93 mph in a 75-mph zone on U.S. Highway 67 near the 59 northbound mile marker. She initially applied her brakes as she passed the deputy, but then sped up when he began to pursue her, Detective Chris Ellis wrote in the affidavit. She reportedly reached speeds of 130 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulder and almost hitting a pickup.
Enriquez reportedly exited onto Arkansas Highway 87 through Bradford and “crossed the railroad tracks at such a high rate of speed that all four tires left the ground as the vehicle jumped the tracks.” The vehicle, which also failed to yield at a four-way stop and crossed the center line “multiple times,” “eventually came to a stop on Highway 87 near Jackson County Road 197.”
Enriquez reportedly said that she fled “because she did not have a valid driver’s license.”
In another case, Guy Anthony Gosnell, 36, of Jacksonville has been officially charged with class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class A misdemeanor harassing communications (habitual offender).
It was reported to the White County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 19 that Gosnell had sent several messages to an alleged victim in the county after she reportedly ended their relationship two days earlier. “The messages intensify in severity throughout the course of two days,” Detective Misty Goss wrote, and some were also sent to a family member of the alleged victim.
In the messages, Gosnell reportedly said things like “Im about to do some drugs and go on a killing spree” and “I’m going to go shoot up their house.”
“Gosnell has displayed violent tendencies in his messages and continued to exhibit power and control over the victim,” Goss wrote. “The victim believes that Mr. Gosnell will follow through with his threats to come to her home and harm her family despite protective orders being sought.”
No court date has been set in the case, and Gosnell was not in custody in White County on Monday.
