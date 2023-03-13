A Little Rock 21-year-old officially is facing charges for a shooting last October in Searcy.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Zabion Deshon Bealer on charges of class B felony battery in the first degree, enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child, and felony with firearm, enhanced penalties, with a $200,000 bond issued. However, no court appearance had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon, and Bealer was not in custody.
According to the warrant written by Sgt. Spenser Dangerfield of the Searcy Police Department, officers were sent to the Meadowlake Apartments on Oct. 2 for a shots-fired call. The alleged victim was found with "an apparent gunshot wound to her ankle" and taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room.
Witnesses identified Bealer as the shooter. After Bealer was brought in for questioning, he "denied any involvement and was subsequently released due to a lack of evidence at the time," Dangerfield wrote.
In a written statement by the alleged victim the next day, she reportedly said she did not "know the suspect by name but knew him to be Zabion by hearing people say his name." She also reportedly said she had been struck on the head several times by Bealer with the handgun before he "shot her in the ankle" when she was on the ground. The attack reportedly took place in front of her toddler son.
On Oct. 4, the alleged victim reportedly "immediately picked" Bealer out as the perpetrator from "a photo lineup of six people with similar physical appearances."
