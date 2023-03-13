A Little Rock 21-year-old officially is facing charges for a shooting last October in Searcy.

A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Zabion Deshon Bealer on charges of class B felony battery in the first degree, enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child, and felony with firearm, enhanced penalties, with a $200,000 bond issued. However, no court appearance had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon, and Bealer was not in custody.

