A Bald Knob police officer has been recognized for saving the life of a person with a severely injured leg in July.
White County Sheriff Phillip Miller attended the Bald Knob City Council meeting last Thursday night to present a lifesaving award to Officer Ty McMullen.
Miller said McMullen responded July 27 to assist the White County Sheriff’s Office with an aggravated assault and was one of he first on the scene, where he observed the person with the injured leg.
“Officer McMullen stayed calm and collected under pressure and applied a tourniquet to the subject’s upper thigh,” Miller said. He said Unity Health-White County Medical Center emergency room personnel noted that because of the actions of McMullen, the person did not die from loss of blood. Miller said he also got a call from NorthStar EMS and they too complimented McMullen’s” life-saving actions.”
Bald Knob Chief of Police Larry House assisted Miller with presenting the award.
Mayor Barth Grayson said, “Yeah, that was a major thing. He saved somebody’s life.”
