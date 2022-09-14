Bald Knob police officer receives lifesaving award

Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House, Bald Knob Officer Ty McMullen and White County Sheriff Phillip Miller (from left) take part in a ceremony at the Bald Knob City Council meeting last week, where McMullen received a lifesaving award for actions taken July 27. Miller said McMullen was one of the first on scene to respond to an aggravated assault and applied a tourniquet to a person’s upper thigh to stop the loss of blood from a severely injured leg.

 Contributed photo

A Bald Knob police officer has been recognized for saving the life of a person with a severely injured leg in July.

White County Sheriff Phillip Miller attended the Bald Knob City Council meeting last Thursday night to present a lifesaving award to Officer Ty McMullen.

