Letona officials plan to improve their city park after being awarded a $75,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
Letona Mayor Sherrel Bennett the city as still waiting on its Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods Park grant money to arrive, but when it does, it will be used for playground equipment and to improve access to the park.
“You’ve got to pick out the equipment and stuff and get a price on it before you can even apply for the grant,” Sherrel said. “When we do get the money, we’ll get the equipment. We’re getting new swings, merry-go-round and just playground equipment and it’s going to be handicapped accessible. There will be a concrete sidewalk out there in it so wheelchairs can go on it and stuff.”
Bennett said whoever he gets to take the old equipment down will probably also take it away. “I’m just waiting to get the OK to start.”
Bennett said there is a real need for the equipment “because there’s a jillion kids who use our park.” He said while other cities closed their parks during the height of the pandemic, “we didn’t close ours, so they came from everywhere to play in it.”
However, he also said about receiving the grant that “if you’ve been mayor 26 years, it ain’t too exciting.” Bennett add that “I get more excited about the state paving my street than I do playground.” He did say it was nice to get the news on the grant, though.
Letona’s grant was among more than $3.6 million in outdoor recreation grants awarded earlier this month by the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
“The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program has provided $47.2 million in matching grants since 1988 and nearly $11 million in FUN Park Grants since 1991,” department Secretary Stacy Hurst said. “There’s no question that these grants to Arkansas cities and counties have been impactful and led to increased access to outdoor recreation and improved quality of life for our state’s residents. These monies help create opportunities for the public to get outside and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.”
Arkansas State Parks Director Shea Lewis said that while a lot of its efforts is “focused on the renowned locations of state parks, The efforts of the Outdoor Recreation Grants section of State Parks allows us to further partner with communities and municipalities to provide recreational experiences. We have found, during the pandemic, that these resources are more important than ever.”
Searcy was one of the recipients of a matching grant, receiving $55,000 to develop access, fencing and improve site condition at Riverside Park and to improve access at the Searcy Sports Complex and to replace old play equipment and impact surfacing at Yancey Park.
Also in this category of grants, Bald Knob received $130,000 to develop two picnic shelters with tables, install a new play structure with impact surfacing and improve accessibility at Collison Park and install field lighting at Bald Knob Sports Complex.
