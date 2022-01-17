White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Bays hopes a child abduction “table-top” exercise planned for March will help area emergency responders learn to make sure “all the resources are called” when a child goes missing.
The Child Abduction Response Team exercise has been set by the Local Emergency Planning Committee for March 9 at the White County OEM starting at 9 a.m. The LEPC had planned to hold the event in February, but moved it during last week’s meeting. Emergency responders from Jackson and Independence counties will be working with White County on the exercise.
Bays said the exercise should last four to six hours. “We want it to be memorable.”
“We work with Arkansas State Police on the CART Team, and it is something I think this country really needs,” Bays said. “I know we have had missing children in the past and not everybody was called, and I hate that because when there’s a missing kid, I really want all the resources called.
“We may just show up and stand by and wait to be told what to do, but at least we are already there and we don’t have to wait until we see it on the news that we’ve got a missing child who has been missing for two days.”
During the CART exercise, Bays said those involved will be testing resources and mutual aid with the surrounding counties. She said Independence and Jackson counties “are both members of the CART team.”
“Communications can be challenging – White County has both UHF and VHF, surrounding counties are mostly VHF,” she said, adding that Lonoke has AWIN, a digital radio system that operates on a different frequence band rather than the analog system and allows users to be in communication with other users of the system statewide. “We need to test our abilities; we need to be faster and better.”
According to information from safeatlast.com, “around 8 million children are reported missing each year worldwide and an estimated 2,300 children are reported missing daily in the United States. Teenagers are the most common age group for abduction. Less than 1 percent of missing children get taken by strangers. More than 90 percent of abductions are a deed of one of the parents.”
There are three types of child kidnapping, according to the website. In the first case, a stranger is involved, taking the child for criminal purposes that include sexual assaults and ransom. In the second type, a person will abduct a child to raise the child, and the third is parental abduction “when a non-custodial parent is involved, taking a child from the other parent.”
Safeatlast.com also reports that there are five reasons for children to go missing, starting with abduction by a family member, then abduction by a stranger, a child runs away or gets thrown away, children get lost, stranded or injured and there can be instances of misunderstanding like a child did not comprehend where they should meet a parent.
Bays hopes the CART members will benefit from the exercise like it did from “an active shooter exercise at the courthouse” in 2020. “I think we learned a lot.”
The LEPC also is beginning to consider its exercise plan for 2023 since it is due in August. Bays told the LEPC, “You know our risk assessment as well as I do – tornadoes, trains, airports, floods – and our plan quite often has become a live event.”
