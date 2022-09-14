Carlton Jackson, who has Down syndrome, was born with three holes in his heart, according to his sister, Katillia Jones. The doctor told his family that he would never walk or talk.

“He started walking when he was 4 years old,” Jones said. “He started at the Sunshine School in 1997. At the Sunshine School, he found his place. He found his place.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.