Carlton Jackson, who has Down syndrome, was born with three holes in his heart, according to his sister, Katillia Jones. The doctor told his family that he would never walk or talk.
“He started walking when he was 4 years old,” Jones said. “He started at the Sunshine School in 1997. At the Sunshine School, he found his place. He found his place.
“He learned to be a helper. I’m almost certain it was at the Sunshine School that he found his love for laundry. He will fold clothes. He takes his clothes out of his closet every day, places them on his bed, refolds them and then rehangs them. The Sunshine School taught him sign language. He is also in the choir, He loves to sing. He loves all things ’90s, wrestling and NSYNC.”
The Sunshine School is one of 15 partnering agencies with the United Way of White County, which kicked off its fall 2023 fundraising campaign in the Founders Room at Harding University on Wednesday with a breakfast for community leaders and business people.
Executive Director Nan Tucker said the nonprofit organization is asking others to “lend it local.” She said that means “we all have something to give. This morning you are giving of your time. We can volunteer. We can give our talent, our expertise, that includes our voice. We can advocate for others and we can also give our resources.”
Tucker mentioned “workplace campaigns” where businesses allow their employees to make contributions to United Way through payroll deductions. “All of this creates a local impact,” she said.
The United Way of White County’s other partner agencies are the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Child Safety Center of White County, Court Appointed Special Advocates, El Puente Hispanic Services, Girl Scouts Diamonds, Jacob’s Place, Newhope Specialized Industries, Special Olympics, White County 4-H Foundation, White County Aging Program, White County Domestic Violence Prevention, White County Group Homes and the White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc.
Tucker said through programs and services in 2021, “one in four people in White County were directly impacted. That is a lot of people. That’s hundreds of people who have been advocated for and are now in that safe environment, hundreds of seniors who are homebound and struggle with food insecurity, thousands of children and adults who are receiving individualized access to education, life skills, training, financial tools and dozens upon dozens of battered women who are now in shelters and safety, including their children.”
Jones said that her “little brother” uses a tablet that is like a talker at school, where he got involved in Special Olympics. He participates in the softball throw, the 15-meter walk and he does bocce ball, bowling and basketball. Jackson also likes the rodeo and loves the Sunshine School’s Christmas and Halloween parties.
“Coach [Paul] Simmons, the Harding football coach, gave him a uniform and a helmet several years ago and I’m pretty sure he has been a Harding football player for seven or eight years, and he says that’s what he is going to be this year,” Jones said.
Jackson has worked at Newhope since 2018, she said. He does chains and hooks. He goes to the Sunshine School on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and on Tuesday and Thursday, he goes to work. Jackson just had his 33rd birthday, she said. “He is living proof that God is on his throne and still performing miracles.”
Debbie Elgen, a past recipient of a scholarship from the White County Single Parents Scholarship Fund, also spoke on the impact that United Way-funded organization has had on her life. Elgen said she was facing raising two teenaged daughters on her own in 2009 after 20 years of marriage. “My daughters were starting their senior and freshman years of high school and they were thankful to have survived the chaos and the trauma. It started our story.”
Elgen said she decided to go back to school full time to complete her college degree and turn “our story into a success.” She said they were living in Beebe at the time and Arkansas State University-Beebe offered the flexibility that she needed.
“I had purpose and I had determination and I knew given the opportunity, I would succeed at the goals I had set for myself,” Elgen said, adding that she worked three part-time jobs to keep her and her daughters afloat. “During that first week of school, I met Dan Newsom [executive director of the scholarship fund] at a campus event and he shared information about the scholarship. Income from three part-time, near-minimum-wage jobs keeps you and your family below the poverty level, with a family of three.”
Elgen said even though her daughters were working to pay for their personal expenses, the family was still struggling. “That first semester, I earned a 4.0 GPA; I couldn’t wait to call my dad. I was on the chancellor’s list and I applied for that single parents scholarship. I became a grateful recipient.”
She said the first award check she received was for $750, “and at that time, that was a windfall.”
“I wanted to be fiscally responsible with that money and determine what would make the biggest impact for our family,” Elgen said. “If you have students involved in activities, you know that between practices and games and school events, you can literally run the tread off the tires of your car, trying to get them to everything, and that’s what I had done and for the first time instead of trying to decide which tire to rotate and which tire to replace, I was able to buy a full set of tires for my car.
“That $750 scholarship brought safety and assurance to my family ... .”
Elgen said she and her daughters are survivors and God wasn’t finished with their story. “In 2012, following ASU-Beebe graduation, I was offered an opportunity to share my story for a fundraiser for the White County Single Parents Scholarship Fund in this room.” After sharing her story, Elgen said she was approached about a career change. “I had to smile because I didn’t have a career at the time. I was preparing to start my first semester at Arkansas Tech carrying 19 credit hours. That moment changed my life and it changed my family’s story.”
In a couple of weeks, Elgen will celebrate her 10-year anniversary with Edward Jones. “I serve 300 families across 21 states with my practice. I’m a limited partner with my firm and my region’s diverse and equity inclusion leader because of that opportunity given to me by the White County Single Parents Scholarship Fund.”
Elgen also mentors a group of Searcy High School students, serves on the alumni council for the scholarship fund, is active in the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and is on the development council for ASU-Beebe and is the current chairwoman for the board of directors for the White County Community Foundation. “But the best title I have is Nana,” she said.
The White County Single Parents Scholarship started in 1999, awarding one $200 scholarship. To date, it has awarded 744 scholarships totaling $474,074, and “they’re not done yet,” Elgen said.
Harding University’s new president, Dr. Mike Williams, said that the COVID-19 pandemic “put a spotlight and poured gas on some already existing fires.”
“We can go six blocks in any direction and we can find brokenness,” Williams said. “There is poverty. There is mental illness, hunger, homelessness, literacy deficits, children with disabilities and the list goes on and on.
“... If we are going to address the challenges of White County, we’re the only ones who are going to do it. We have to be the ones who take the lead. We have to be the ones who develop the strategy and we have to be the ones who execute the plan.”
Williams, whose inauguration is Friday, said that he believes “a flourishing future for White County lies in our mind-set. It lies in our perspective. We have to abandon the safer apart strategy. We need to develop a collective impact strategy. We need to see the challenges in a broader context. We need to recognize that our collective strengths, the collective strengths of White County, Ark., are far greater, are far stronger than any of our challenges.”
“... Our collective wealth is much deeper than our collective poverty,” he said. “Our collective intellect, creativity, community horsepower dwarfs the challenges that lie ahead of us. We have to believe that God has already given us everything we need.”
The United Way of White County says that 99 percent of the funds that it raises stay in the county to go toward the needs of its partner agencies serving the residents. There are multiple events the organization is involved with, such as “Stuff the Bus,” where 15,000 school supplies were donated this year.
To make a donation, visit unitedwayofwhitecounty.org or text “Local” to (501-268-7489. The organization is located at 106 N. Spring St.
