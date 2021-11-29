The Arkansas Legislature passed several laws this year based off an Arkansas Legislative Study on Veterans Affairs with a focus on mental health and suicide prevention, state Rep. Cameron Cooper said earlier this month, telling veterans to let “us know how we can serve you and what we can do now to pay our debt of gratitude toward you.”
The Republican from Romance said for the legislative study, “we held meetings across the state. Veterans were invited to come and share their stories and make connections with people and organizations that could help them.”
One result of the study, Cooper said, was a bill sponsored by Rep. Trent Garner of El Dorado, a U.S. Army veteran. “That bill says that the suicide prevention hotline will employ professionals who have a professional certification in working with veterans and mental health issues, and it’s encouraged that those employees be veterans themselves.”
He said another bill sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) “allows veterans and their spouses that are returning to Arkansas or being stationed in Arkansas, to cut the red tape, not having to jump through hoops on their occupational licenses.”
“If they hold a license with an equivalent status in another state, they don’t have to do anything special to engage in their profession or line of work,” Cooper said. “That license they already hold will be recognized and accepted by the state of Arkansas.”
A third bill, which became Act 988, was sponsored by Cooper. “It updates the scholarship program for the dependents of veterans who are disabled [or were] killed in action.”
“It allows those dependents to participate in the public or private institution of their choice at no cost to them,” he said. “Their tuition is paid for, and that’s providing opportunities for students who may not otherwise be able to afford that cost of higher education.”
Act 988 also includes dependent of prisoners of war or military members declared to be missing in action.
Cooper spoke at the Veterans Day ceremony in Pangburn, as did White County Sheriff Phillip Miller, who mentioned that his grandfather “was a railroad engineer when World War II broke out. Clinton Phillip Stevenson became a veteran because he stepped forward. He served in the military. He made combat jumps as a parachute infantry man in World War II.”
Miller said the same holds true for many veterans. “You weren’t looking for fame. You weren’t looking for glory but you’re sure more than just a former member of the military service.”
Miller said veterans should be shown appreciation every day of the year “for what they did and what they are doing and what they will do ... . We have the opportunities to attend the religious activities of our choice, we have the ability to stand up and voice our opinion out in public because our veterans serve our country here and all over the world to make sure we have those rights and privileges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.